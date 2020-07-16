Maryland Jockey Club, Stronach Group and Horsemen’s Association announce Lasix-free pilot program

The Maryland Jockey Club, The Stronach Group and the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association announced an agreement Thursday for a Lasix-free pilot program through 2023.
The program, which is subject to the adoption of emergency regulations by the Maryland Racing Commission at its Thursday meeting, will facilitate Lasix-free races for 2-year-old horses, Lasix-free graded stakes and a minimum number of racing days per week during any Maryland Jockey Club meet. It also includes an increase in funding for the Beyond The Wire aftercare program, which didn’t receive revenue from races when Laurel Park as shut down for two-and-a-half months.
Under the agreement, in 2020, Lasix will not be administered to 2-year-olds within 48 hours of a race. From 2021 through 2023, 2-year-old races and graded stakes will be carded Lasix-free. As a result of COVID-19, live racing has been held only twice a week since Laurel Park reopened at the end of May. This agreement provides for a minimum of three live racing days per week during all Maryland Jockey Club meets at current purse levels beginning July 23.
The agreement also calls for a study with respect to Lasix-free racing and states, “The parties agree to discuss in good faith, in consultation with the MRC, the development, implementation and funding of a study and related protocols for post-race scoping of horses to obtain relevant data. The protocols for such study shall include, but not be limited to, establishment of study research parameters and objectives; identification and selection of the horse population for the study; development of scoring, criteria and other scientific methods; selection of persons to conduct the study; and other matters relevant to the study.”
The Maryland Jockey Club announced last month that it informed the Maryland Racing Commission that it will ban the use of Lasix for 2-year-olds at the state’s tracks on race day.
“The time has come to phase out Lasix beginning with 2-year-old horses,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group and 1/ST, which owns both Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course. “We are following through on 1/ST Racing’s commitment to put horse and rider safety and welfare at the forefront. We believe in the principle that horses should only be racing free of medication. By taking this important step together, the Maryland racing community will become stronger and provide the right foundation for our sport to progress into the future.”
The company has already imposed similar bans at its tracks in Florida and California.