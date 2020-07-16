Maryland Jockey Club, Stronach Group and Horsemen’s Association announce Lasix-free pilot program

“The time has come to phase out Lasix beginning with 2-year-old horses,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group and 1/ST, which owns both Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course. “We are following through on 1/ST Racing’s commitment to put horse and rider safety and welfare at the forefront. We believe in the principle that horses should only be racing free of medication. By taking this important step together, the Maryland racing community will become stronger and provide the right foundation for our sport to progress into the future.”