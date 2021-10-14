Maryland 5 Star equestrian event gives state ‘a fall Preakness’

The Olympics are only at a 4 Star level, noted Terry Hasseltine, the executive director of Maryland Sports, which assists in bringing large sporting events to the state. That was the highest level of competition when the state first began its bid to host this event, with the FEI updating its system during the process. The hope is the significance will eventually bring it to the level of Kentucky’s event, which draws about 80,000 annually with an economic impact of about $15 million, or even to that of the Preakness, which causes a financial groundswell of double the size, Peddicord said.