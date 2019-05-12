D. Wayne Lukas-trained Market King confirmed for Preakness; expected field of 12 would be largest since 2011

Market King, trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, will be entered in Saturday’s 144th Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club’s racing office confirmed Sunday.

The addition of Market King pushes the expected field to 12 horses, the largest field since 14 competed in 2011.

Lukas, 83, has saddled a record 43 horses in the Preakness and has won the middle jewel of the Triple Crown six times.

Market King, co-owned by longtime Lukas clients Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack, is a son of Into Mischief. He was third in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on March 16 and 11th in the Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland in his most recent start April 6.



Market King joins previously confirmed Preakness contenders: Alwaysmining, Anothertwistafate, Bodexpress, Bourbon War, Improbable, Laughing Fox, Owendale, Signalman, War of Will, Win Win Win and Warrior’s Charge.



More Preakness coverage »