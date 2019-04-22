Jockey Jenn Miller finishes second in Laurel Park opener in comeback from serious injury

Apprentice jockey Jenn Miller, riding for the first time since being seriously injured in a spill 17 months ago, ran second in her comeback race aboard River Card Stable’s Moneymeister in Monday’s opener at Laurel Park. Miller settled the 5-year-old Bodemeister gelding, trained by Wayne Potts, in third before moving up around the turn and into the stretch before pacesetter Free to Trump pulled away to win by 4 ½ lengths. Moneymeister held second, 1 ¼ lengths ahead of Time for Quality. Miller, 33, suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken jaw when her mount, Green Time, broke down and fell after the wire Nov. 25, 2017 at Charles Town in West Virginia, unseating the rider, who appeared to be struck by a trailing horse. She underwent surgery for her injuries and was admitted to MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington for occupational therapy. The Wales, Mass., native continued her recovery at home. She was cleared to get back on horses last November, nearly a year since being hurt.

Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade cut its training camp roster from 35 players to 23 after re-signing six-time All-Arena wide receiver Brandon Thompkins, All-Arena fullback Rory Nixon and offensive linemen Colin Madison and Kyron Samuels. In addition, the team put five players on injured reserve, including defensive backs Lance Austin and Jamal Robinson, wide receivers Ervin Philips and Caylon Weathers and defensive lineman Christopher Lee. Baltimore kicks off its season at Royal Farms Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for a rematch of last season’s ArenaBowl championship game against the Washington Valor.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse, who was held out of Sunday’s match because of a sprained knee ligament, is likely to miss two games this week, club officials said. Canouse, 23, started the last 17 regular-season matches in 2018 and the first six this year.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

WNBA: CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 WNBA games beginning next month when the season opens. That includes a WNBA Finals rematch, with All-Star Sue Bird and the defending champion Seattle Storm facing former league MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics on June 14.