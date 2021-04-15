xml:space="preserve">
Laurel Park puts hold on workouts on main track after problems with winter maintenance

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 14, 2021 8:55 PM

The track at Laurel Park will be open only to gallopers and joggers Thursday because it has “not responded sufficiently” to winter maintenance, the Maryland Jockey Club said.

“We appreciate the impact this will have on our horsemen, and we thank you in advance for your patience and trust,” the Jockey Club said in a statement announcing the hold on workouts.

Senior officials from the Jockey Club and its parent company, 1/ST Racing, will work with Dr. Mick Peterson from the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory to assess options for replacing the track’s cushioning, the statement said.

Jockey Club officials expect to provide more details on their plans Thursday.

Racing resumed at Laurel Park last weekend after a two-week hiatus because of an equine herpesvirus outbreak that also touched Pimlico Race Course. Laurel Park is next scheduled to host racing Saturday through Monday.

