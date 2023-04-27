Racing at Laurel Park to resume Saturday as horsemen, Maryland Jockey Club agree dirt surface is safe

Thoroughbred racing will return to Laurel Park on Saturday after the Maryland Racing Commission gave its blessing Thursday morning based on recommendations from horsemen, track officials and an expert consultant who spent two days testing Laurel’s dirt surface.

The track has been closed to racing since two horses suffered fatal injuries last week but reopened for full training Thursday. Trainers, jockeys and officials from the Maryland Jockey Club, which operates the track, were satisfied enough with the results to move forward with an 11-race card Saturday.

Advertisement

Consultant John Passero, who came in to examine Laurel’s dirt surface at the request of the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, also deemed the track safe.

The racing commission’s vote brought a formal end to a tense standoff that began last weekend when owners, trainers and breeders said they feared for the safety of horses and jockeys after a spate of catastrophic breakdowns in racing and training. The Jockey Club and its parent company, 1/ST Racing, countered that the track was safe, according to testing done by its surface expert Dennis Moore.

Advertisement

The horsemen said they would not trust that assessment until it was corroborated by Passero, a former superintendent for Laurel and Pimlico Race Course. Racing commission Chairman Michael Algeo agreed, saying his panel, which regulates the state industry, would not sign off on a resumption of racing until hearing a recommendation from Passero.

Thoroughbred racing will return to Laurel Park on Saturday after the Maryland Racing Commission gave its blessing Thursday morning based on recommendations from horsemen, track officials and an expert consultant who spent two days testing Laurel’s dirt surface. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The MTHA and 1/ST Racing reached an agreement Tuesday morning for Passero to test the surface at Laurel, and he was satisfied enough with his findings Wednesday to say racing could likely go forward Saturday. Thursday’s workouts gave Passero and the horsemen the final evidence they needed.

With rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the Maryland Jockey Club will not allow training at Laurel on Friday in hopes of keeping the track in “optimal” condition ahead of Saturday’s race card.

Alan Foreman, general counsel for the MTHA, said racing will proceed Saturday only if “all parties are satisfied that the track is safe for racing” after an evaluation that morning.