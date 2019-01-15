Digest: Jockeys avoid serious injuries after spill at Laurel Park, evaluations at hospital

Journeyman riders Horacio Karamanos, Trevor McCarthy and Jomar Torres each escaped serious injury after a three-horse spill in Friday’s sixth race at Laurel Park. All three riders were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released later that night. Karamanos was at Laurel on Saturday and rode Divine Mischief to second place in the $100,000 What a Summer Stakes. Karamanos, a winner of more than 2,100 races and $55 million in purse earnings, had one other mount Saturday, Do Share, who was scratched from the $100,000 Fire Plug Stakes. He is named in four of eight races at Laurel on Sunday. “Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016 and coming off Laurel’s fall meet championship, McCarthy is taking off all his mounts this weekend and is hoping to return to action next week, agent Scott Silver said. “He’s sore and banged up a little bit; luckily nothing major that we know about at the moment. He’s off for the weekend and we’ll see how we are for next week. We’re going to try to be back next week but we’ll see how he’s feeling,” Silver said. “He got lucky in the sense that he didn’t get trampled and he didn’t get run over by his own horse. It was a miracle that he didn’t get badly hurt.” The spill happened on the far turn in the $35,000 maiden claiming event for 3-year-old fillies when Tuffy’s Way stumbled and fell while racing third, sending McCarthy to the ground near the rail.

Saturday’s races: Breeze Easy LLC’s Grade 3 winner Late Night Pow Wow earned a return trip to graded-stakes competition by galloping to her eighth consecutive victory in the $100,000 What a Summer at Laurel Park. Divine Mischief outran Behrink’s Bank to be second, with multiple stakes winner Moonlit Song fourth. The winning time was 1 minutes, 09.27 seconds over a fast main track.

» West Point Thoroughbreds’ General Downs took the lead from Grade 3 winner Just Call Kenny in mid-stretch and held off late-running Rich Daddy on the far outside to earn his first career stakes win in the $100,000 Native Dancer.

» Jeff Drown’s Home Run Maker extended his win streak to three races in his stakes debut, collaring Sheikh of Sheikhs in deep stretch and edging clear for a half-length victory in the $100,000 Fire Plug.

» Sookdeen Pasram’s Timeless Curls put away even-money favorite and early leader Face It after six furlongs and sprinted clear to her first career stakes victory, a 3 ¾-length triumph in the $100,000 Nellie Morse.

Tewaaraton honors Barnhill, Borbee, Sears

Feffie Barnhill was named the 13th Spirit of Tewaaraton recipient, and former Delaware star Karen Emas Borbee and former North Carolina goalie Tom Sears were selected as the 2019 Tewaaraton Legends, the The Tewaaraton Foundation announced. After earning 15 letters at Ursinus College, Barnhill led high school (Ursuline Academy), college (William & Mary) and national teams (United States, Scotland), served on the US Lacrosse Board of Directors and also was the first vice president of the United States Women’s Lacrosse Association. Borbee still holds the NCAA record for goals per game (4.65) and won three national titles (two AIAW and one NCAA) during her three-time All-America career. Sears was a two-time NCAA champion while twice earning the USILA’s C. Markland Kelly Award as Goalie of the Year and winning the Enners Award as Player of the Year in 1982.

National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit waived goalkeeper Kelsey Wys at her request in order to pursue opportunities overseas. The 27-year-old goalkeeper from Florida State played three seasons with the Spirit, making 34 appearances for the club.