With racing still on hold at Laurel Park, horsemen, Maryland Jockey Club agree to have consultant examine dirt surface

The Maryland Jockey Club and the state’s horsemen have agreed to have an outside consultant examine the dirt surface at Laurel Park as racing remains on hold after two horses suffered fatal injuries in competition last week.

The agreement, reached less than an hour before an emergency meeting of the Maryland Racing Commission on Tuesday morning, brought temporary peace to a contentious standoff between the horsemen and the Maryland Jockey Club’s parent company, 1/ST Racing, over racing conditions at Laurel and comes amid horse racing’s most high-profile time of the year. The Triple Crown races begin in less than two weeks with the Kentucky Derby on May 6 in Louisville, followed by the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 20.

Advertisement

“The question now is when will we resume racing?” said Michael Algeo, chairman of the Maryland Racing Commission, which regulates the state industry. “The answer is I don’t know, but we’re in a better position today than we were yesterday.”

Under the agreement, John Passero, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association’s chosen consultant, will test the dirt at Laurel for problems that might explain the series of catastrophic injuries that have plagued the track this month.

Advertisement

“We were able to reach this agreement that I’m comfortable with,” MTHA president Tim Keefe said. “I look forward to John Passero starting his work.”

Maryland horsemen remained uncertain Monday about when racing at Laurel Park might resume as they awaited confirmation of a deal with the Maryland Jockey Club for an independent consultant to examine the racetrack’s dirt surface.https://t.co/dOEzduWHcI — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 24, 2023

Passero, who will be paid by the MTHA, plans to start testing Wednesday morning.

Craig Fravel, CEO of 1/ST Racing, said the track owner will consider Passero’s recommendations in good faith as officials at Laurel, horsemen and the racing commission decide how to proceed.

“Even though we sometimes have disagreements and different perspectives … we have all worked very hard over the last 48 hours,” Fravel said of the compromise.

The dispute between horsemen and track owners escalated quickly after the Maryland Jockey Club put racing on hold last Friday at Algeo’s urging.

Keefe and Kent Murray, president of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, warned of a “catastrophic emergency” facing the industry in a Saturday letter to the racing commission. They wrote that the condition of the dirt surface at Laurel, where most of the state’s year-round racing is run, “is a serious threat to the life and safety of both riders and horses and must immediately be addressed.”

The Maryland Jockey Club and 1/ST Racing released a competing statement Saturday, saying an expert consultant had examined the dirt surface thoroughly and found “there are no issues with the track and that it is safe to race and train.”

The Maryland Jockey Club then canceled racing for Thursday because owners and trainers, concerned about the conditions at Laurel, refused to enter enough horses to fill a viable racing card. It was an unusual step for a group of independent business owners used to competing under adverse conditions.

Advertisement

An aerial view of Laurel Park as horses exercise on the track Monday. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Keefe thought he had a deal with 1/ST Racing Sunday night that would have allowed Passero, a former track superintendent at Laurel and Pimlico, to begin his assessment Monday morning. But the MTHA president’s optimism waned Monday when 1/ST Racing sent back a version of the agreement he found unacceptable.

That led to the fevered negotiations Tuesday morning as the parties prepared to meet face-to-face before the racing commission. A session that could have turned tense instead saw the horsemen and track owners come to an agreement.

The question now is what Passero might find after 1/ST Racing said its surface expert, Dennis Moore, found nothing outside industry norms when he tested the dirt at Laurel last week.

When the Jockey Club called off racing for two weekends in December 2021 after a spate of fatal injuries, officials added more than 1,200 tons of coarse sand to the track’s cushion to address problems they blamed in part on the onset of winter weather.

Both parties hope any problems will be easier to address this time.

“We will collectively review the assessments,” said Alan Foreman, general counsel for the MTHA. “Our hope is that it will be a relatively quick fix.”

Advertisement

Signage outside the stable gate at Laurel Park on Monday reads that live races are canceled. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Asked if racing might temporarily move to Pimlico if the surface problems are significant, Fravel said: “I think it’s premature to answer that question. We will approach all these issues with good faith.”

Racing is currently scheduled at Laurel for this weekend and the first weekend in May before a move to Pimlico for the Preakness Meet, which begins May 11.

Regardless of what Passero finds or what 1/ST Racing says about conditions at Laurel, Algeo said the final decision on when to race will fall to the racing commission.

“That remains a fact,” he said. “Racing will not resume [at Laurel] until the commission says it will. … As soon as we get the report, and as soon as the commission believes we can run safely.”