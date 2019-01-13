Weather conditions force cancellation of Sunday racing at Laurel Park

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled its live eight-race program at Laurel Park today due to the winter storm that moved through the area this weekend.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of Maryland through 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow began falling in in the state late Saturday afternoon and continued overnight. Total accumulation of six to 10 inches is expected in southern Maryland.

The jockey club said that Laurel and Pimlico Race Course will remain open today for simulcasting.

Live racing returns to Laurel Friday with a 12:30 p.m. post time. There will be a special Martin Luther King Jr. holiday program on Jan. 21.