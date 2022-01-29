Maryland-bred Knicks Go cannot catch Life Is Good in career-capping Pegasus World Cup Invitational

Maryland-bred Knicks Go could not catch the younger, quicker Life Is Good and finished second in the last start of his brilliant career at Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.
The race, at Florida’s Gulfstream Park, was billed as a speed duel between Knicks Go and Life Is Good, who had won five of six career starts and would have been the favorite in last year’s Kentucky Derby had he not suffered an ankle injury. But Knicks Go never truly joined the fight as Life Is Good broke sharply and ran away from the field.
Knicks Go has always been a front-runner, and his chances decreased sharply when jockey Joel Rosario could not steer him to the early lead from the No. 1 post. He fought gamely to take second.
“He broke, but there were a couple of horses faster to the first turn,” trainer Brad Cox told NBC after the race. “No excuses. … It’s tough to get beat, but he ran a good race and was beaten by a very good horse.”
Trainer Todd Pletcher described Life Is Good as a “special horse,” as talented as any he has worked with in his Hall of Fame career.
Knicks Go is still favored to win the Eclipse Award for 2021 Horse of the Year. He would be the first Maryland-bred to receive the honor since Cigar in 1996.
He finished his career with 10 wins in 25 starts, including victories in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, the 2021 Pegasus World Cup, the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga and the $6-million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Knicks Go began his life at GreenMount Farm in Glyndon, a modest breeding operation founded and operated by the mother-daughter duo of Angie and Sabrina Moore. Both Moores were on hand in Florida to watch him run for the final time. Now that he’s done racing, Knicks Go will stand at stud at Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky.