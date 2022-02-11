Knicks Go wins Horse of the Year at Eclipse Awards, the first Maryland-bred to receive the honor since 1996

Medina Spirit, winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby and trained by Baffert, was nominated as 3-year-old male. The colt failed a post-race drug test for a substance that is legal but not allowed not race day in Kentucky. As a result, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and isn’t allowed to enter any horses in the Derby this year and in 2023. Medina Spirit died after a workout at Santa Anita on Dec. 6.