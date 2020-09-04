At a Kentucky Derby like no other, heavy favorite Tiz the Law will try to pass his next Triple Crown test

“Watching Tiz the Law win the Travers Stakes, to me was reminiscent of some of American Pharoah’s best races,” Moss said, drawing a comparison to the majestic 2015 Triple Crown winner. “When you think back on American Pharoah in the Haskell, after he swept the Triple Crown, he gave you that quick burst of acceleration to just break a race wide open. He gave you that wow factor, and then he just completely sort of eased up the last part of the race and won with something left. That’s exactly what Tiz the Law did in the Travers.”