Authentic upsets Tiz the Law in Kentucky Derby: Three takeaways

Art Collector, undefeated in four starts this year, would likely have been the second choice in the morning line at Churchill Downs. Trainer Tom Drury scratched him because of a minor foot injury, but he’s expected to be ready to run in Baltimore. King Guillermo had not raced in four months leading up to the Derby, and trainer Juan Carlos Avila scratched him from the field Thursday because of a fever. But he created some buzz before that with a series of sharp workouts, and if he regains that form in the run-up to the Preakness, he could draw some interest from bettors.