Kentucky Derby storylines: Can Tiz the Law continue his quest for a mutated Triple Crown?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Derby already feels strange on an entirely different scale. The signature race on the American calendar will be run on Labor Day weekend instead of the first Saturday in May. The usual crowd of 150,000, decked out in spring dresses, seersucker suits and outlandish hats, will be absent. The Derby will go down as the second jewel in a mutated Triple Crown series scheduled to culminate with the Oct. 3 Preakness Stakes.