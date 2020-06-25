Kentucky Derby will run with limited spectators under strict guidelines in September

The 146th running of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby had been postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time since 1945 that horse racing’s premier event was not run on the first Saturday in May. Churchill Downs has run its delayed spring meet without spectators per state guidelines, but track officials had expressed a desire for the Run for the Roses to go off with fans watching in colorful hats and bright suits and drinking mint juleps.