Kentucky Derby notebook: Maximum Security gallops unlikely path from claimer to contender

He’s the Kentucky Derby contender Bob Baffert claims to fear most, and you could have bought him for $16,000 the week before Christmas.

Maximum Security has galloped one of the most unlikely paths to this year’s Derby starting gate. But many handicappers now regard him as the most exciting bet in the field at 8-1 morning-line odds, especially given his ability to get out quickly on what promises to be a rain-soaked track.

As trainer Jason Servis tells it, he could not have been less excited about Maximum Security’s prospects last fall. No one thought much of the colt’s stallion or mare. “He was a late foal and was not breezing well at all at Monmouth last year,” Servis recalled. “He never got into the bridle.”

The stable manager for owners Gary and Mary West asked after the colt, and Servis recalled telling him, “He’s just average. He’s not showing much.”

That’s why Maximum Security was available for a $16,000 claim before his 6½-furlong maiden race at Gulfstream Park in Florida. He won by an absurd 10 lengths that day.

“When I put him in, I thought he’d win,” Servis said. “I wasn’t expecting a gallop like that.”

Maximum Security won his next race by 6½ lengths and his next by an even more absurd 18¼ lengths. That set him up for the Florida Derby, his first true test and his one shot to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

He moved to the lead easily and was allowed to keep it at a modest pace, so no other contender had a chance to catch him down the stretch. Just like that, the former claimer was a Derby hopeful, with the best speed figures in his class to tantalize data-minded handicappers.

Even Maximum Security’s owners, who also have morning-line favorite Game Winner in the race, have said they’re not sure what to make of him. But Servis has learned not to underestimate the upstart colt. He credited apprentice jockey Romero Maragh, who rode Maximum Security for his first two starts, with seeing the potential before anyone else.

“Romero was adamant he was a stake horse,” Servis recalled. “He’s an apprentice, but he’s a Maragh. The whole family is in racing. He said, ‘This is a stake horse.’ I had to take it with a grain of salt because he’s an apprentice. He was spot on.”

Mike Smith to ride Cutting Humor

Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith did not go without a Derby ride for long after morning-line favorite Omaha Beach was scratched from the field Wednesday afternoon.

Two-time Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher announced Friday morning that Smith would replace Corey Lanerie aboard Cutting Humor, a 30-1 choice in the morning line and winner of the Sunland Derby.

The 53-old Smith rode Justify last year, and Cutting Humor’s owner, Jack Wolf of Starlight Racing, also owned a piece of the 2018 Triple Crown winner. So speculation ramped up Thursday that Wolf and Pletcher would move to put Smith, a two-time Derby winner, aboard their 2019 contender.

In case of a late jockey switch, the removed rider — Lanerie in this instance — is compensated as part of the deal. Wolf said he’ll pay double jockey fees on Cutting Humor’s purse winnings from Saturday.

Haikal out of Derby

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin officially scratched his contender, Haikal, from the Derby on Friday morning, leaving the field at 19 horses.

Haikal missed training Thursday because of an abscess on his left front hoof, and McLaughlin said he simply ran out of time to treat the relatively minor injury.

“We put shoes back on him this morning and jogged him and he was still not 100 percent,” McLaughlin said. “The horse always comes first. He will head home today to Shadwell [in Lexington, Ky.] and live to fight another day.”

Haikal was a 30-1 shot in the morning line after he won the March 9 Gotham Stakes and finished third in the April 6 Wood Memorial. He was to start from the No. 11 post, so with his scratch, the 10 horses that were supposed to be inside of him will each move one spot off the rail.

