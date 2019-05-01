Kentucky Derby notebook: In rare twist, Todd Pletcher didn't know if he'd have a horse in the field

Todd Pletcher will tell you straight out that he didn’t know if he’d be here for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

That’s an extraordinary statement coming from a man who at age 51 has already started more horses in the Derby than any trainer. But as the calendar turned to this year, Pletcher simply did not see much promise in his 3-year-old crop.

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked if he was confident the group would come together. “We didn’t have a great 2-year-old crop last year. … It wasn’t a deep group going in, so if you’d have told me in January or February that we were going to have two in the Derby, I’d have said probably not.”

It’s a testament to Pletcher’s feel for guiding his horses to the right prep races that he ended up with two, Cutting Humor and Spinoff, in the Derby field. Both are 30-1 longshots, but given where he stood at the start of the year, Pletcher will take it.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images Cutting Humor runs on the track during morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Cutting Humor runs on the track during morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

“I think from a talent standpoint, they both stack up really well,” the two-time Derby-winning trainer said when asked to compare Cutting Humor and Spinoff to his past entries. “I think both horses give me the indication they’ll get the distance, and from a training perspective, we’ve seen them do things in the morning that are consistent with the horses we’ve brought here that have done very well.”

Cutting Humor set a track record in winning the Sunland Derby on March 24, while Spinoff finished second in the Louisiana Derby despite a wide trip. Pletcher could have brought either back for another prep race but opted to give his contenders six weeks off, an approach he’s taken before.

He’s not bothered by the pair’s thin resumes relative to the top contenders.

“I’ve been in that position before and I’ve said, sometimes the worst thing you can have is a really hot hand in January,” he said. “It doesn’t always pan out.”

Wide-open field

Handicappers have been down on this 3-year-old class, which seemingly lacks a majestic physical talent on par with recent Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify.

But several of the leading trainers in the sport said the depth at the top of the Derby field is excellent, with at least a half-dozen horses rating as serious threats.

“I think this is a really good field, and I think it’s maybe not quite getting the credit it deserves because there are so many good horses,” Pletcher said. “Last year, there was a lot of buzz about it being one of the strongest derbies in history, but I think you could almost make an argument this field’s stronger.”

That’s reflected in the tight bunching at the top of the morning line, with four horses between 4-1 and 6-1 odds.

“You never know,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’ll saddle three of those top contenders. “I think sometimes, whoever wins the Derby, that’s when the buzz starts.”

Though he doesn’t speak of any horse in this field with the rapturous terms he reserved for American Pharoah and Justify, Baffert said all three of his contenders and Florida Derby winner Maximum Security could go toe-to-toe with a worthy favorite in Omaha Beach.

It’s inevitable for horse lovers to debate the strength of a given class during Derby week, but it’s also an exercise in wild speculation.

“We’ll see how it pans out,” Pletcher said. “Generally, judging the 3-year-olds before the fall of the year is probably a mistake, but right now, I think it’s a deep group.”

First for Maximum Security

Maximum Security retains an air of mystery, in part because he hadn’t faced top competition before his dominant win in the Florida Derby and in part because he didn’t set foot on the track at Churchill Downs until Wednesday morning.

“He looked good; he’s acting good; he’s cooling out good,” trainer Jason Servis said after watching his horse gallop a mile.

Maximum Security took and held the lead so easily in the Florida Derby that he’s a 10-1 co-fifth choice in the morning line for Saturday’s race, despite the fact he had no Derby qualifying points heading into his final prep. He was available for a $16,000 claim in December but won his maiden race by 10 lengths and has never looked back.

