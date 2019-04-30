Omaha Beach to start from No. 12 post as morning-line favorite in 145th Kentucky Derby

Omaha Beach, undefeated in two major prep races this year, is the 4-to-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $3 million Kentucky Derby.

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella will try to win his first Triple Crown race with the streaking colt, who made his case to be the favorite with a decisive win in Arkansas Derby on April 13. Omaha Beach will try to become the seventh straight favorite to win the first jewel of the Triple Crown. He’ll be ridden by Mike Smith, who guided Justify to the Triple Crown last year and chose to ride Omaha Beach over another top contender, Roadster.

“Perfect, I love it,” Smith said after watching Omaha Beach draw the No. 12 post Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs. “Didn’t want to be down inside.”

“He’s happy,” Mandella said, nodding at Smith. “So you know I’m happy.”

The next three horses in the morning-line odds have all been prepared by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who’s seeking his record-tying sixth Derby victory. He won with Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015, and both went on to capture the Triple Crown.

Despite two close defeats in two starts this year, 2018 2-year-old champion Game Winner is the 5-1 second choice in the morning line. He’s never run a bad race in his career and will start from the No. 16 post with jockey Joel Rosario aboard.

Right next to him in the No. 17 post will be another Baffert-trained colt, Roadster, the 6-1 co-third choice in the morning line. Where Game Winner has remained near the top of this 3-year-old class for his entire career, Roadster was forced to take a long break because of throat surgery. He needed a big performance in Santa Anita Derby on April 6 just to qualify for the Derby field, and he answered by winning the signature California prep race. He’s on a rapid upward trajectory, much as Justify was at this time last year, but he’ll be ridden by a new jockey in Florent Geroux.

No horse has ever won from post No. 17, but Baffert seemed unperturbed.

“At the end of the day, you have to have the horse,” he said. “If your horse shows up, that’s more important.”

Baffert’s other top contender, Improbable, is also a 6-1 choice in the morning line, despite finishing second in his past two starts. He has struggled to close races with ideal focus, and he also lost his rider, Jose Ortiz, to fellow contender Tacitus. But few doubt he has the talent to win on Saturday if he runs his best race. He’ll start from the No. 5 post under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Other than Omaha Beach, no top contender has produced a better 2019 campaign than Tacitus, who won the Wood Memorial on April 6 for trainer Bill Mott. He’s a 10-1 co-fourth choice in the morning line. Though the Wood has not been a springboard to Derby success in recent years, Tacitus has improved with each race, and Jose Ortiz made a strong statement by picking him over Improbable. He’ll start from the No. 8 post as Mott, one of the most successful trainers in North America for years, looks for his first Derby victory.

“I was hoping for the middle, and that’s what we got,” Mott said.

The other 10-1 choice, Maximum Security, arrives with one of the most interesting stories in the field of 20 horses. He was available for a $16,000 claim less than five months ago, but no one took him from owners Gary and Mary West. And now some handicappers think he has more upside than the Wests’ other top contender, Game Winner. Maximum Security dominated the Florida Derby on March 30 for up-and-coming trainer Jason Servis, and he’ll start from the No. 7 post on Saturday.

Maryland-based Win Win Win needed a desperate rally to finish second in the Blue Grass Stakes and earn enough qualifying points to make the Derby field. But trainer Mike Trombetta thinks his colt, a 15-1 choice, has the requisite versatility to hang with this deep, talented field. He’ll start from the No. 14 post.

“It was a lot less pressure this year than in 2006, when we were the favorite [with Sweetnorthernsaint],” Trombetta said. “We had so many cameras around us. It’s a little bit, but not much, more relaxing this year.”

Code of Honor had a chance to stamp himself a top contender with a win in the Florida Derby. But the race set up poorly for him after Maximum Security took and held the lead with ease, and he finished third. Nonetheless, the 15-1 choice could be a threat if Saturday’s race breaks correctly for him, especially with two-time Derby winner John Velazquez riding. Code of Honor will start from the No. 13 post for trainer Shug McGaughey, who won the 2013 Derby with Orb.

Vekoma confounds many observers with his unremarkable stature and awkward stride, but those traits didn’t keep him from winning the Blue Grass Stakes for trainer George Weaver. He’s a 20-1 choice and will start from the No. 6 post under elite jockey Javier Castellano.

By My Standards is also a 20-1 choice, despite his career-best performance in winning the March 23 Louisiana Derby. Only two horses have won the Derby coming off that early prep, but By My Standards seems to be peaking for trainer Bret Calhoun. He’ll start from the No. 3 post under jockey Gabriel Saez.