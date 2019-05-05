Preakness field begins to take shape as Kentucky Derby trainers process controversial finish

As Country House went through the time-honored ritual of posing for photographers on Sunday morning, he had no idea he was the second longest shot ever to win the Kentucky Derby or that he’d been handed the coveted race by an unprecedented disqualification.

The humans on the backside at Churchill Downs, however, could hardly avoid debating three stewards’ decision to overturn Maximum Security’s victory in the 145th Derby.

Nowhere was that ambivalence more apparent than at the Derby-winning barn, usually a fatigued but jubilant place the morning after the race.

“I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, who claimed his first Derby victory when the disqualification was announced. “I really feel terrible for the connections, for the owners. I hate to sit there and apologize, saying something as foolish as ‘I’m sorry I won.’ I don’t want to give them the wrong impression that I’m unhappy about winning, because I’m not. I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled with the horse and everybody that’s worked with the horse. … It’s just such an unusual way to have to go to the winner’s circle.”

He did not commit to running Country House in the May 18 Preakness, though he acknowledged a sense of obligation to go for the Triple Crown.

“We didn’t even talk about that last night with the owners,” he said. “Having the Derby winner, you’re pretty much forced to go into the Preakness. … It’s like if you don’t, … what’s wrong with the horse?”

The possibility lingered that Maximum Security’s owner, Gary West, would formally protest the disqualification to the Kentucky Horse Racing Association or file a lawsuit.

But the Derby trainers present on Sunday morning said the stewards made a correct and courageous decision that upheld the integrity of the sport.

“It’s probably the toughest call I’ve seen anyone have to make in horse racing,” said two-time Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher. “I think the positive that horse racing can draw from it is that at the biggest moment in our sport, the stewards made a tough decision, but they made the call. In a lot of sports, they don’t always do that. They swallow the whistle in the biggest moment.”

Trainer Mark Casse, whose contender War of Will was most directly affected by the sideways move that got Maximum Security disqualified, said he felt terrible for everyone involved, including Mott.

“We have rules,” Casse said. “Horses could have been killed. Riders could have been killed. The decision was a no-brainer.”

The process was imperfect; several trainers questioned why the stewards — officials charged with upholding the integrity of the race — did not launch an inquiry themselves but instead waited for objections from jockeys Flavien Prat and Jon Court. Reporters wondered why the stewards did not take questions after explaining their decision with a brief statement at a post-race news conference.

In a world that loves to dissect referee errors from the NBA to the NFL, many sports fans took to social media to deride the disqualification.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter: “The Kentuky [sic] Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!”

But trainers, who deal with in-race fouls on a daily basis, said the call would have been easy one in your average weekday race.

“The biggest thing is a horse has got to keep the same path without impeding anybody else,” said Shug McGaughey, whose Code of Honor finished second. “And obviously, he didn’t. … It’s a lot easier in the third race at Aqueduct than it is in the Kentucky Derby, but they’re supposed to call them all the same.”

“I think Maximum Security ran the best race,” Pletcher said. “I think he was probably going to win regardless of what happened. But at the same time, he clearly interfered with a few horses. So it in some way affected someone’s order of finish.”

He said that at first, he assumed the stewards would not overturn the result of the most scrutinized race in the country.

“It wasn’t a maiden claimer; that’s the bottom line,” Pletcher said. “That’s what made it so tough.”

Trainers said they still weren’t certain why Maximum Security drifted off the rail as he was turning for home Saturday. None blamed jockey Luis Saez.

“I very strongly believe that it was the horse,” Mott said. “Why? I don’t know. We don’t always know why horses don’t run straight.”

The Preakness field began to take shape Sunday morning, but trainers’ plans for many of the key Derby horses remained unclear.

Maximum Security’s trainer, Jason Servis, did not appear at the barns Sunday morning. As the wire-to-wire leader in the Derby, his colt would likely be favored in the Preakness if he shows up.

Casse said War of Will, who ended up seventh in the Derby, likely would run at Pimlico Race Course. “The Preakness is a big race,” he said. “We want another shot to prove we haven’t lost any faith in War of Will, and we want him to have another shot to prove to the world how good he is.”

McGaughey said he’ll take Code of Honor back to New York before deciding on the Preakness, but he was pleased with the way his horse ran and came out of the race. Third-place finisher Tacitus is also trained by Mott, and he likely won’t run again until the Belmont Stakes.

Trainer Gustavo Delgado said his 13th-place finisher Bodexpress will likely go on to Pimlico.