Senior Senator bids for third Hunt Cup victory

Senior Senator is on the cusp of history and looms as a heavy favorite to win Saturday’s $100,000 Maryland Hunt Cup and retire the challenge cup with his third victory in one of America’s most storied and testing horse races.

The Maryland Hunt Cup trophy is given to an owner who has a horse or horses win the race three times. Senior Senator’s owner Irvin L. “Skip” Crawford can take permanent ownership of the annual trophy if Senior Senator wins for a third time.

The most recent horse to complete the Hunt Cup triple was Joy Valentine’s Cancottage in 1983.

The 123rd edition of the Hunt Cup in Glyndon attracted a field of 12; several of Senior Senator’s opponents tested him last Saturday and were overwhelmed by a brilliant performance by the 9-year-old Domestic Dispute gelding trained by Joe Davies.

Ridden by Eric Poretz, Senior Senator retired the Grand National Challenge Cup on Saturday with his third victory in the Maryland Timber Triple Crown’s middle jewel, and the effort had to be regarded as one of his best.

He took command at the second-to-last fence and danced away from his opposition to win by 30½ lengths.

Senior Senator won the Hunt Cup in 2016, suffered a neck fracture in the 2017 race and came back from surgery to win last year’s Hunt Cup by 5 lengths. Poretz will be in the saddle again on Saturday for the Hunt Cup’s 4 miles.

Davies, who has become the dominant Hunt Cup trainer of his generation, will be shooting for his fourth straight victory in America’s best-known timber race. He will saddle Gerry Brewster’s Derwins Prospector, the 2017 winner, who will be ridden by Annie Yeager.

Also coming out of Davies’ barn in Monkton are Armata Stables’ Vintage Vinnie, who faded and finished second in the Grand National’s Benjamin H. Murray Memorial timber allowance; Sportsmans Hall’s Hill Tie, fifth in the Grand National; and Our Town, sixth in a My Lady’s Manor maiden timber April 13.

Kathy Neilson will saddle Armata’s Joshua G., who ran a big race to finish second to Senior Senator in last year’s Hunt Cup and was second in the Grand National last Saturday. Eddie Keating again will ride the 13-year-old.

Bruton Street-US’s Drift Society finished third in the 2018 Hunt Cup and was fourth in this year’s Grand National. Leading trainer Jack Fisher tapped Hadden Frost to ride.

Peter and Sarah Jay’s Prime Prospector won a hard-fought edition of the John D. Schapiro Memorial timber allowance at My Lady’s Manor, and jockey Paul O’Neill received a return call from trainer Todd Wyatt.

Here is the field for the 123rd Maryland Hunt Cup in post-position order:

Hill Tie. 2010 b. g., Dance With Ravens—Ready for Love, by Not For Love. Owner: Sportsmans Hall. Trainer: Joseph G. Davies. Jockey: Brett Owings. Breeders: Corbett Farm and John B. Secor (Md.) 2019 record: 1-0-0-0, $2,000. 2018 record: 3-1-1-0, $17,700. 2017 record: 1-0-0-1, $1,500. Finished distant fifth in Grand National. Finished sixth in 2018 Virginia Gold Cup. Won his maiden victory in Grand National’s 2018 Benjamin H. Murray Memorial amateur timber allowance after second in John Rush Streett maiden timber at My Lady’s Manor.

Senior Senator. 2010 b. g., Domestic Dispute—Queen Kennelot, by Awesome Again. Owner: Irvin L. Crawford II. Trainer: Joseph Davies. Jockey: Eric Poretz. Breeder: Charles C. D. McGill (Pa.) 2019 record: 1-1-0-0, $30,000. 2018 record: 2-2-0-0, $90,000. 2017 record: 2-1-0-0, $18,000. Won the 2019 Grand National by 30 lengths and retired the trophy with his third win in that race. Won his second Maryland Hunt Cup victory in 2018 after coming back from neck surgery. Won 2018 Grand National for second consecutive year. Fell at third fence of 2017 Maryland Hunt Cup. Won 2016 Maryland Hunt Cup after setting most of the pace.

Drift Society (Ire). 2008 b. g., Jackson’s Drift—Tansey Yearwood (Ire), by Moscow Society. Owner: Bruton Street-US. Trainer: Jack Fisher. Jockey: Hadden Frost. Breeder: Eleanor Bennett (Ire). 2019 record: 1-0-0-0, $2,500. 2018 record: 2-0-0-1, $11,500. 2017 record: 2-0-3-0, $23,400. Finished well-beaten fourth in 2019 Grand National. Finished distant third in 2018 Maryland Hunt Cup after second by three-quarters of a length in 2017 Hunt Cup. Finished fourth in 2018 My Lady’s Manor. Won 2016 John D. Schapiro amateur apprentice allowance at My Lady’s Manor, then finished third in Maryland Hunt Cup.

Gas Can Eddie. 2007 ch. g., Maria’s Mon—Donnan’s Holly, by Dixieland Band. Owner: Mrs. William D. Class Jr. Trainer: William Meister. Jockey: John Brophy. Breeder: Bohemia Stable (Md.) 2019 record: 1-0-0-0, $0. 2018 record: 2-0-0-0, $0. 2017 record: 2-0-0-0, $450. Fell late in 2018 Grand National and lost rider at 12th fence of Maryland Hunt Cup. Finished distant sixth in 2017 Willowdale maiden after bolting in division of John Rush Streett Memorial maiden timber race at 2017 My Lady’s Manor.

Joshua G. 2006 ch. g., Run Softly—Search for Reality, by Regal Search. Owner: Armata Stables. Trainer: Kathy Neilson. Jockey: Eddie Keating. Breeder: Jason L. Cole (Pa.) 2019 record: 1-0-1-0, $9,000. 2018 record: 2-0-1-0, $20,000. 2017 record: 2-0-0-0, $1,050. Finished distant second in 2019 Grand National. Finished second, beaten five lengths, in 2018 Maryland Hunt Cup after fifth in Grand National. Fell at sixth fence of 2017 Maryland Hunt Cup, then was last of six in Willowdale Steeplechase. Finished fourth in 2016 Grand National, then fell in Maryland Hunt Cup and finished third in Willowdale amateur allowance timber.

My Lady's Manor kicked off Maryland's spring series of three of the biggest steeplechase races in the country on April 13. It was the 109th running of My Lady's Manor which will be followed by the 117th running of the Grand National (April 20) and the 123rd running of the Hunt Cup (April 27). Mark Beecher, a Fallston-based amateur jockey, took the inside trip with Upland Partners’ Mystic Strike in the $50,000 My Lady’s Manor, surged to the lead at the final fence, and held off a hard-charging Witor to win Saturday’s 109th running of the Maryland timber classic.

Sovereign Fund. 2006 dk. b. or br. g., Giant’s Causeway—Colonial Play, by Pleasant Colony. Owner: Upland Partners. Trainer: Todd McKenna. Jockey: Open. Breeder: Robert S. Evans (Ky.) 2019 record: 1-0-0-0, $0. 2018 record: 2-0-0-0, $1,500. 2017 record: No starts. Lost jockey in 2019 Grand National. In first start since 2015, finished sixth in 2018 Grand National before fall at Maryland Hunt Cup’s 20th fence. Finished fourth in 2015 Pennsylvania Hunt Cup for second straight year. Finished second in 2015 Willowdale Steeplechase after win in Grand National’s Benjamin H. Murray Memorial timber allowance race.

Our Town. 2009 gr. or ro. g., Purim—Eurosceptic, by Cozzene. Owners: Laura Delozier, Gerry Brewster, George Tydings, and Richard F. Blue Jr. Trainer: Joseph Davies. Jockey: McLane Hendriks. Breeder: F. Bruce Miller (Pa.) 2019 record: 1-0-0-0, $600. 2018 record: No starts. 2017 record: 3-0-0-0, $600. Finished sixth in 2019 John Rush Streett maiden timber at My Lady’s Manor. Unseated jockey early in 2017 Maryland Hunt Cup after seventh in Grand National’s Benjamin H. Murray Memorial amateur allowance timber race. Pulled up in 2016 Virginia Gold Cup after finishing third and placed second in 2016 Murray.