xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Legislative panel approves Lasix ban for 2-year-old thoroughbreds in Maryland

Childs Walker
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 03, 2020 11:44 AM

Two-year-old thoroughbreds will no longer be allowed to run on Lasix in Maryland after a state legislative panel approved regulatory changes negotiated by the Maryland Jockey Club and the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.

The changes in Lasix usage, which will prevent administration of the anti-bleeding drug to 2-year-olds within 48 hours of a race, are part of an overall Lasix-free pilot program agreed to by the state’s horsemen and its primary track operator.

Advertisement

The Jockey Club did not schedule races for 2–year-olds while the issue was under negotiation but is expected to add extra races for the younger horses starting Friday at Laurel Park.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Horse Racing

Advertisement
Advertisement