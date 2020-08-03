Legislative panel approves Lasix ban for 2-year-old thoroughbreds in Maryland

Two-year-old thoroughbreds will no longer be allowed to run on Lasix in Maryland after a state legislative panel approved regulatory changes negotiated by the Maryland Jockey Club and the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.
The changes in Lasix usage, which will prevent administration of the anti-bleeding drug to 2-year-olds within 48 hours of a race, are part of an overall Lasix-free pilot program agreed to by the state’s horsemen and its primary track operator.
The Jockey Club did not schedule races for 2–year-olds while the issue was under negotiation but is expected to add extra races for the younger horses starting Friday at Laurel Park.