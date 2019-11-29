For the second time in a week, a horse died while racing at Laurel Park, bringing the death total on Maryland tracks this year to at least 14.
Bo Vuk, a 6-year-old gelding, pulled up lame in the seventh race of Thanksgiving Day at Laurel Park, suffering what the race chart described as a “catastrophic injury.” He was then euthanized.
Ridden by Avery Whisman, Bo Vuk entered the turn in fifth but was unable to finish the race. The horse had been the betting favorite in the race. Of Bo Vuk’s 30 lifetime races, 29 came at Laurel Park, with six first-place finishes, including his most recent race Oct. 31. He was trained by Kieron Magee and owned by Robert R. Beck.
On Nov. 21, Aikenetta, a 5-year-old mare, died at Laurel Park as the sport continues to combat concerns over equine health.
Attempts to reach the Maryland Racing Commission and the Stronach Group, the owner of Laurel Park, were not immediately successful Friday.