Notapradaprice wins All Along Stakes at Laurel

Men’s college soccer: Navy (9-0, 2-0) Patriot League) stretched its winning streak to 13, which is the best in the nation, with a 2-0 road win against Loyola (2-6, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Ridley Athletic Complex. The 9-0 start for the Midshipmen is their best start in program history since 1966 and this is just the fifth time in program history Navy has won its first nine games of a season.