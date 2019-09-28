Notapradaprice wins All Along Stakes at Laurel

Riding Notapradaprice for the first time, jockey Jorge Ruiz found himself exactly where he wanted to be throughout Saturday’s $150,000 Fasig-Tipton All Along Stakes at Laurel Park – particularly at the end.
Notapradaprice ($11.20) galloped to a front-running half-length victory in the 1 1/16-mile All Along for fillies and mares 3 and up over Laurel’s world-class turf course, which shared top billing on Round 2 of the September to Remember Stakes Festival with the $100,000 Japan Turf Cup for 3-year-olds and up going 1 ½ miles.
Six stakes worth $600,000 in purses helped comprise the 12-race program.
O Dionysus snapped an eight-race losing streak dating back to last summer by emerging from a four-way photo finish a head in front of Lemon Zip and surviving a claim of foul to capture the $100,000 Japan Turf Cup.
Troy Johnson and Charles Lo’s So Street powered to a 1 ½-length win in the $100,000 Howard County Stakes, giving jockey Trevor McCarthy his fifth win of the day and fourth in a stakes, including a sweep of both races for juveniles.
Men’s college soccer: Navy (9-0, 2-0) Patriot League) stretched its winning streak to 13, which is the best in the nation, with a 2-0 road win against Loyola (2-6, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Ridley Athletic Complex. The 9-0 start for the Midshipmen is their best start in program history since 1966 and this is just the fifth time in program history Navy has won its first nine games of a season.
College field hockey: McKenzie Mitchell had a hat trick as fourth-ranked Salisbury rebounded after its first loss of the season last weekend with a 6-0 win at home over Gwynedd Mercy.
<< Stevenson erased a one-goal deficit twice as the Mustangs posted a 3-2 MAC Commonwealth victory over Arcadia.
Women’s college soccer: Highlighted by the first career goals by freshmen Lezah Gannon and Cassidy Butler, Stevenson snapped its seven-game winless streak with a 3-2 non-conference victory over Marymount.
<< Sarah Bayer scored her third goal of the season in the 36th minute, and Paige Sim made a season-high seven saves to help Loyola Maryland to a 1-1 home draw with Holy Cross.