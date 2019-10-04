Before presenting a full card of eight live races Sunday, Oct. 6, Laurel Park will offer fans the chance to watch and wager on the historic Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe from Longchamp Racecourse in France.
Juddmonte Farms’ homebred 5-year-old mare Enable will take aim at her 13th consecutive victory and record-making third straight in the Arc, Europe’s richest and most prestigious race, in what could be her career finale.
Laurel’s coverage from Longchamp will begin with the Arc, scheduled as Race 4 with a post time of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. Wagering will be available on Races 5-8, concluding with the Grand Handicap des Flyers at 12:40 p.m. Eastern.
To accommodate the early wagering, Laurel will open its gates 9:45 a.m. Post time for Laurel’s first live race is 1:10 p.m.
<< Leaveuwithasmile, making her third career start against six debut runners, capitalized on her experience for a popular three-quarter-length victory in Friday’s fifth race at Laurel Park. Sent off at 7-5 for owner-trainer Jeremiah Englehart and ridden by jockey Trevor McCarthy, Leaveuwithasmile ($4.80) ran six furlongs in 1:12.60 over a fast main track to hold off late-running Princess Adira in the $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies.
Jockeys Sheldon Russell and Julian Pimentel alternated winning Friday’s first four races. Russell took Race 1 with Emelina ($8.40) and Race 3 with Zorally ($5.60), while Pimentel scored on Dixie Cannon ($6) in Race 2 and Jo’s Bold Cat ($19.60) in Race 4. Dixie Cannon and Jo’s Bold Cat are both trained by Kelly Rubley.
Women’s college soccer: Mount St. Mary’s scored in the 81st minute to post a 2-1 win at Merrimack in Northeast Conference action on Friday afternoon. Freshman Mikayla Bates scored her first career goal to give the Mountaineers their first NEC win of the season.
<<The Eastern College Athletic Conference named Salisbury junior goalkeeper, Emma Hill as its Division III South Region Defensive Player of the Month for September.
Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland outside hitter Ann Ernst was named a candidate for the national Senior CLASS Award, an honor that recognizes the top fourth-year players in the sport. Ernst is one of 30 players to be named a candidate for the award and the only from the Patriot League. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
<< Salisbury sophomore Amanda Chew and senior Hailey Dougherty were named the ECAC Division III South Region Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month, respectively.
Men’s cross country: Salisbury freshman Zachary Deming was named the ECAC Division III South Region Rookie of the Month.
Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland outside hitter Ann Ernst was named a candidate for the national Senior CLASS Award, an honor that recognizes the top fourth-year players in the sport. Ernst is one of 30 players to be named a candidate for the award and the only from the Patriot League. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
<< Salisbury sophomore Amanda Chew and senior Hailey Dougherty were named the ECAC Division III South Region Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month, respectively.