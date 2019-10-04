Women’s college volleyball: Loyola Maryland outside hitter Ann Ernst was named a candidate for the national Senior CLASS Award, an honor that recognizes the top fourth-year players in the sport. Ernst is one of 30 players to be named a candidate for the award and the only from the Patriot League. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.