Laurel Park will shift its fall meet to a four-day race week Thursday. The 10-race program begins at 1:10 p.m. and marks the start of a Thursday-through-Sunday schedule for October and November. Live racing returns to a Friday through Sunday schedule Dec. 6.
There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, 50-cent Late Pick 5 and $1 Super Hi-5 when live racing returns to Laurel Park on Thursday.
Thursday’s Late Pick 5 will have a carryover of $14,694.82 after going unsolved Sunday, Sept. 29. The sequence covers Races 6-10, kicked off by a 6-furlong maiden special weight sprint for juveniles that attracted a field of 10 including $300,000 yearling First Degree, by Bernardini, and Sagamore Mischief, an Into Mischief colt that cost $290,000 as a 2-year-old in training in May.
A total of 69 horses were entered in six races scheduled for Laurel’s turf course Thursday, an average of 11.5 starters per race. Friday’s 10-race card includes six scheduled grass races which drew 70 entries, an average of 11.6 horses.
College football: Saturday’s Navy-Air Force football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is sold out. This marks the eighth-consecutive time the game has been sold out in Annapolis. In 2017, a record crowd of 38,792 packed Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to see the Mids defeat Air Force, 48-45. Five of the seven largest crowds in stadium history have come in Navy-Air Force games.
Pro basketball: A new pro 3x3 basketball league is launching and it will call Maryland home. Bay Area Sports, the ownership group of the Baltimore Shuckers announced the formation of the M3B league, Maryland 3x3 Basketball. The league, which will start play in March 2020, is FIBA 3x3 Endorsed. FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, is the governing body of basketball. The M3B league will consist of six teams, including a Shuckers entry. Each team will play a five-game regular season using a FIBA 3x3 tournament structure, rules, and regulations.
M3B plans on hosting a league combine to select players, as well as, recruitment of players and free agent signings. For more information on the combine date and the league, go to www.m3bhoops.com.
Men’s college soccer: No. 21 Navy (10-0, 3-0 Patriot League) had four players record a point in its 4-0 victory on the road over American (0-7-2, 0-2-1) on Wednesday at Reeves Field. The 10-0 start for Navy is its best start in program history since 1965 and its winning streak now sits at 14 matches. Jacob Williams (Old Mill) led the Midshipmen with a pair of goals and an assist to run his goal total to seven.
Women’s soccer: Washington Spirit players Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle, and Andi Sullivan have joined the U.S. women’s national team for the 2019 Victory Tour matches against the Korea Republic on Friday and Sunday. Sullivan was called up earlier this week after injuries and heavy workloads saw UWSNT regulars drop out of the squad. The 23-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances for the USWNT since 2016. The Washington captain and 2017 NWSL 1st overall pick has played in every minute of every match for the Spirit this season and has recorded two goals. Pugh and Lavelle were part of the 2019 USWNT World Cup roster that became back-to-back World Cup Champions by defeating Netherlands 2-0 on July 7.