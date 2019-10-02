Women’s soccer: Washington Spirit players Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle, and Andi Sullivan have joined the U.S. women’s national team for the 2019 Victory Tour matches against the Korea Republic on Friday and Sunday. Sullivan was called up earlier this week after injuries and heavy workloads saw UWSNT regulars drop out of the squad. The 23-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances for the USWNT since 2016. The Washington captain and 2017 NWSL 1st overall pick has played in every minute of every match for the Spirit this season and has recorded two goals. Pugh and Lavelle were part of the 2019 USWNT World Cup roster that became back-to-back World Cup Champions by defeating Netherlands 2-0 on July 7.