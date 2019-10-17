Laddie Liam gets a change of scenery in the Laurel Park starting gate Saturday, when he takes on nine rivals in the $100,000 Maryland Million Nursery.
The Nursery for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Lassie for 2-year-old fillies, both at 6 furlongs, are among seven stakes and four starter stakes worth $1.02 million in purses that help comprise the 34th Jim McKay Maryland Million Day program.
Led by the $150,000 Classic and named for the late Hall of Fame and 13-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster who helped launch the groundbreaking concept in 1986, the 12-race Maryland Million card gets under way at noon.
A juvenile son of Golden Lad who performed admirably in his first two career starts while breaking from the rail, Laddie Liam may well have a better strategic position while starting from the far outside No. 10 post for owner Joseph Besecker.
“I love the outside post for him, because he’s going to be able to get momentum without traffic,” trainer Hugh McMahon said. “He needs that, because I don’t think he’s a sprinter. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get some momentum going and when they get to the stretch, he’ll be able to perform.
Men’s college basketball: UMBC was picked to finish second, earning one first-place vote in the annual preseason coaches poll after making their second-straight appearance in the title game last year. Senior guard K.J. Jackson was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Defending champion Vermont was unanimously picked to finish atop the conference with eight first-place votes with 64 points. The Retrievers finished with 53 points and one first-place vote in second with Stony Brook (48 pts) and UAlbany (47 pts) rounding out the top four.
Jackson was chosen as one of six members to the Preseason All-Conference Team, as all six earned a spot on an all-conference team a year ago. Last year Jackson averaged 12.8 points to go along with 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals. Jackson earned a spot on the America East All-Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team in his first season with the Retrievers.
>>Maryland sophomore forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) has been named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given annually to the nation’s top college power forward.
Smith was named to the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season after averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He and senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. were also All-Big Ten preseason selections.
National Women’s Soccer League: Three Washington Spirit players and Spirit coach Richie Burke were named to the shortlist for 2019 NWSL League Awards. Spirit keeper Aubrey Bledsoe has been nominated for Goalkeeper of the Year and rookies Jordan DiBiasi and Sam Staab have been nominated for Rookie of the Year, while Burnke is in running for Coach of the Year.
Pro basketball: The Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, acquired the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA G League Draft from the Windy City Bulls (from Sioux Falls via South Bay) and the returning rights to CJ Fair in exchange for the returning rights to Darel Poirier.
College field hockey: Second-ranked Maryland (13-1, 5-0 Big Ten) will hit the road for two top-25 matchups in conference play this weekend. The Terps will play at No. 9 Michigan (10-3, 3-1) on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Wolverines’ Ocker Field in Ann Arbor. Maryland will play at No. 21 Ohio State (6-6, 1-3) Sunday at noon on the Big Ten Network.
The Terps-Wolverines matchup will be streamed around the world through BTN Plus.