The Maryland Jockey Club announced today a total of 38 stakes, 11 graded, worth $6.325 million in purses scheduled through mid-May 2020 at Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, highlighted by the 145th running of the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown, May 16.
The 1 3/16-mile Preakness (G1) for 3-year-olds at Pimlico will anchor a blockbuster program of 10 stakes worth $2.75 million on the third Saturday in May that includes the $250,000 Dixie (G2), $200,000 Chick Lang (G3), $150,000 Gallorette (G3) and $150,000 Maryland Sprint (G3).
Should either race be promoted to Grade 2 status for 2020 by the Graded Stakes Committee, the Chick Lang for 3-year-olds sprinting 6 furlongs would see its purse increased to $250,000, while the Gallorette for fillies and mares 3 and up going 1 1/16 miles on grass would get a purse boost to $200,000.
Maryland’s traditional hometown Preakness prep, the 1 1/8-mile Federico Tesio on April 18, got a $75,000 purse boost to $200,000 and remains a ‘Win and In’ event for Triple Crown-nominated horses to the Preakness. The $125,000 Weber City Miss at 1 1/16 miles will once again be a ‘Win and In’ race for the Black-Eyed Susan.
For a complete look at the stakes schedule, go to laurelpark.com.
Women’s college lacrosse: Georgetown coach Ricky Fried (UMBC) was the 2018-19 recipient of the Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award on Thursday evening at the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association annual meeting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.
The Diane Geppi-Aikens Memorial Award is the IWLCA’s marquee honor. The award is named in honor of the legendary Loyola Maryland coach whose courageous battle with cancer inspired the nation and recognizes lifetime achievement to the women’s college game.
Fried has coached 15 seasons on the Hilltop with an overall record of 163-113 and an 83-20 record in BIG EAST regular season games. During the 2014 season, he became the winningest coach in program history.
Women’s college volleyball: Second-seeded Johns Hopkins continued its dominance Thursday night, cruising to another three-set sweep, knocking off Saint Benedict in the program’s first trip to the NCAA quarterfinals.
College water polo: Johns Hopkins senior Finn Banks has been named to the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference-East Region All-Conference Second Team.
College football: Salisbury Sophomore quarterback Jack Lanham was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Sea Gulls coach Sherman Wood was honored as the NJAC Coach of the Year.
Lanham along with senior offensive lineman Tyler Norwood, senior defensive end Matthew McFarland, senior linebacker Patrick Bernardo, junior defensive back Sean Carroll and junior slotback Chad Gleason were named to the All-NJAC First Team. It is the second time that Norwood, McFarland, Bernardo and Carroll landed on All-NJAC teams.
Senior super back Mike-Ryan Mofor, senior offensive lineman Tyler Rosello, senior defensive back Jamarkus Brumskin, junior offensive lineman Joseph Osborne and junior linebacker Andrew Raines were selected to the All-NJAC Second Team.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Christian Djoos from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and re-assigned defenseman Tyler Lewington to Hershey.