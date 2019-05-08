Digest (May 8): Pimlico's 12-day meet opens Thursday

Championship racing returns to Pimlico Race Course on Thursday for the opening of its 12-day Preakness Meet, highlighted by the 144th running of the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes on May 18.

The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown, the 1 3/16-mile Preakness anchors nine stakes on a 14-race card that includes the $250,000 Maker’s Mark Dixie (G2), $200,000 Chick Lang (G3), $150,000 Gallorette Stakes (G3) and $150,000 Maryland Sprint (G3). Post time on Preakness Day is 10:30 a.m.

The 95th running of the $250,000 Xpressbet Black-Eyed Susan (G2) for 3-year-old fillies is the focal point of a 14-race program May 17 that offers seven stakes including the historic $300,000 Pimlico Special (G3), $150,000 Allaire duPont Distaff (G3) and $150,000 Adena Springs Miss Preakness (G3). Post time is 11:30 a.m.

Racing will be conducted at Pimlico Thursday through Sunday with the exception of May 19. The meet wraps up with a special Memorial Day program May 27.

More horse racing: In preparation for a start in the Preakness Stakes, Gary Barber’s War of Will returned to the track Wednesday morning at Churchill Downs, four days after he was involved in the melee that resulted in the historic disqualification of first-place finisher Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby (G1).

Live Oak Plantation’s Win Win Win is a possible candidate for the 144th Preakness Stakes, trainer Michael Trombetta said Wednesday. Win Win Win ended up ninth in the Saturday’s Kentucky Derby following an extremely wide trip. The homebred colt has been returned to Trombetta’s home base at Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton and went out to the track for the first time since the Derby on Wednesday morning for easy exercise. Trombetta said he will watch Win Win Win this week and reach a verdict by Friday on whether to go the Preakness. “I have the luxury of being close to home for a change,” he said. “I just want to see the horse train for a couple of days and figure there is no reason to make that decision before I see that. It’s only fair to the horse at this point.”

Florida Derby runner-up Bodexpress, who finished 14th and was placed 13th in the Kentucky Derby, returned to the track at Churchill Downs Wednesday morning. Gustavo Delgado Jr., assistant and son of trainer Gustavo Delgado, looked on as the son of Bodemeister jogged two miles in the company of a pony.

Varsity lacrosse: Five area high school senior lacrosse players were named in the third wave of Under Armour All-Americans announced Tuesday. Calvert Hall standouts Grant Mitchell and Jack Sawyer were among the boys selected. Glenelg Country’s Kate Sites, St. Paul’s Shelton Sawers and Roland Park’s Amber Bustard were girls chosen to play in the 14th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse games June 29 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 8.

-- Glenn Graham, The Baltimore Sun

College softball: A day after being named the first player to win both America East Rookie and Pitcher of the Year, Courtney Coppersmith threw her fourth no-hitter of the season to lead the fourth-seeded UMBC Softball team to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Hartford to open America East tournament play Wednesday morning. Sophomore Julia Keffler went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while classmate Sierra Pierce (Youngstown, Ohio) also had an RBI and scored a run in the victory. It was the first victory in the AE tournament for UMBC (27-22) since 2016, and the first time it's won its first game of the double-elimination tournament since 2007. The No.4 Retrievers will face regular season champion No.1 UMass Lowell on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Minor league baseball: Eight Baysox had hits and five drove in runs in a 12-2 win in Altoona on Wednesday afternoon. Mason McCoy had four hits, Jesmuel Valentin had three, and T.J Nichting and Alexis Torres each had two in the win. Torres drove in three runs, while McCoy and Carlos Perez each drove in two.

Women’s college lacrosse: McDaniel’s Lindsey Farrelll (Loch Raven) was named to the All-Centennial Conference First Team.