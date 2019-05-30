Digest (May 30): Racing returns to Laurel Park for summer meet

Laurel Park opens its 43-day summer meet of live racing, beginning Friday.

Coming off a Preakness Meet at Pimlico Race Course that saw wagering records set on both Black-Eyed Susan (G2) and Preakness (G1) days, May 17 and 18, racing gets under way at Laurel with a nine-race program starting at 1:10 p.m.

A total of 101 horses were entered in nine grass races over the first two days on the All Along and Dahlia course layouts, an average of 11.22 starters per race. Friday’s card opens with the first of two eight-horse divisions of a five-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds, which continues in Race 3.

Saturday’s 10-race program offers six turf races that attracted 65 entries, an average of 10.83 horses per race. The feature comes in Race 8, a $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up going 1 1/16 miles on the All Along course that includes 2018 Sky Classic (G2) winner Utmost; John Jones, a stakes winner on turf and dirt; and 2018 Maryland Million Classic winner Saratoga Bob.

Jockey Trevor McCarthy, Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016, has won four consecutive meet titles since returning to the circuit full-time last fall, including the preceding Preakness Meet at Pimlico. Jevian Toledo, who led Maryland in wins in 2015 and 2017, is the defending summer meet titlist.

Maryland’s overall leading trainer the past two years, Claudio Gonzalez won the 2018 summer title in the midst of four consecutive meet championships at Laurel. Mike Trombetta broke the streak at Laurel’s spring meet, and Jamie Ness finished first at Pimlico’s Preakness meet.

College baseball: After being named as a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Navy pitcher Noah Song was named a First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and was also selected as a finalist for National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation. Song becomes the first player in program history to be named a First Team All-American and is also the first pitcher in the program's history to be selected as a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year honor. A portion of the final is a fan vote and fans can vote by clicking here. Voting takes place from now until June 10. The winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 13, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, during "Baseball Tonight" on ESPN2. Joining Song as finalists for the award is Vanderbilt's JJ Bleday, Oregon State's Adley Rutschman and the reigning Golden Spikes Award winner, Andrew Vaughn of California. Song is the lone senior finalist for the award and is the first collegiate senior finalist for the Golden Spikes Award since 2010 when Central Florida's Chris Duffy was named a finalist for the award during his senior campaign.

College football: Select game times and television designations for the 2019 Maryland football season have been announced by CBS, ESPN and FOX on Thursday afternoon. The Terps will open the season with three consecutive noon kicks, including the first two inside Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland will host Howard (Aug. 31) and Syracuse (Sept. 7) before traveling to Temple on Sept. 14. On Sept. 27, the Terps will host Penn State in the Big Ten Opener for both teams. The game will be played on Friday night with an 8 p.m. kick on FS1. Maryland’s road game at Purdue on Oct. 12 will be a noon kick with TV designation to be released at a later date. … All of Navy’s home games will kick off at 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network announced.

Minor League Baseball: The Akron RubberDucks scored in four straight innings to complete a 9-5 win and a series sweep of the Bowie Baysox in front of 4,249 at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, make their first trip to Maryland this season for a three-game weekend series. Right-hander Hunter Harvey (2-3, 5.82) kicks off the series for the Baysox (19-33) against Goat lefty Jack Wynkoop (3-5, 3.47).

