Digest (May 3): Fair Hill-based Alwasysmining continues Preakness preparation

An energetic Alwaysmining returned to the work on a foggy and cool Friday morning at the Fair Hill Training Center with a half-mile breeze in preparation for the 144th Preakness Stakes (G1). Trainer Kelly Rubley called the workout “perfect.”

Regular exercise rider Felix Astudillo was aboard as Runnymede Racing’s multiple stakes winner was timed in 49.00 seconds over Fair Hill’s all-weather surface, second-fastest of eight horses at the distance.

It was the first work for the Maryland-bred 3-year-old since running his win streak to six races with an 11 ½-length romp in the 1 1/8-mile Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park, which earned Alwaysmining an automatic berth in the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course.

Pending the outcome of Saturday’s Derby, other horses being considered for the Preakness include two-time Grade 3-placed Anothertwistafate, an automatic qualifier by virtue of his victory in the El Camino Real Derby Feb. 16 at Golden Gate Fields; Fountain of Youth (G3) runner up Bourbon War, fourth in the Florida Derby (G1); 2018 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) winner Signalman and Sueno, second or third in four straight graded-stakes.

Laurel Park: Triple K Stables and Jagger, Inc.’s Grade 3 winner Ghost Hunter came with a determined run up the rail and emerged from a four-way photo finish in front to capture his 9-year-old debut in Friday’s featured fifth race at Laurel Park. Racing for the first time since finishing fifth in an Oct. 19 claiming event at Belmont Park, where he ran for the same $50,000 tag as Friday, Ghost Hunter ($21.80) went 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.53 over the turf course for a half-length triumph in the $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United acquired defender Marquinhos Pedroso, 25, off waivers after trading their natural first-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft to FC Dallas in exchange for $100,000 in general allocation money. Pedroso joined FC Dallas from Figueirense FC in the Brazilian first tier on July 10, 2018 after spending six months on loan with Ferencváros in the Hungarian first division. Since joining MLS, the defender has made 15 appearances (14 starts) including two appearances (one start) in 2019.

Major Arena Soccer League: The Blast’s Adriano Dos Santos was selected to the All-MASL First Team. He also was one of three players to be nominated for Defender of the Year. Dos Santos posted a career high in goals scored (13) and had the most goals plus assists (23) in his career.