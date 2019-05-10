Digest (May 10): Maryland-based Win Win Win confirmed for Preakness

Yes. Yes. Yes. Trainer Michael Trombetta confirmed Friday that Live Oak Plantation’s homebred Win Win Win is headed to the 144th Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico. Win Win Win finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby and was moved to ninth by the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Trombetta said the Hat Trick colt had come out of the Derby in fine shape, but wanted to observe him for several days before committing to the Preakness. “He seems pretty darn good,” Trombetta said Friday at Fair Hill Training Center at Elkton.

Trombetta said that jockey Julian Pimentel, who was up for the Derby and has ridden the colt in five of his seven starts, will be aboard again for the Preakness.

More Preakness: Runnymede Racing LLC’s Alwaysmining breezed a half mile at Fair Hill Training Center on Friday morning in preparation for a planned start in the Preakness. The son of Stay Thirsty, who is riding a six-race winning streak, covered the four-furlong distance under regular exercise rider Felix Astudillo in 48.20 seconds, the fastest of 13 recorded at the distance over Fair Hill’s synthetic surface.

Pimlico racing: Pimlico Race Course cancelled its Friday card after Race 5 due to heavy rains that swept through the area. Racing resumes Saturday with a nine-race program and a first race post of 1:10 p.m.

College softball: Mount St. Mary's won its first Northeast Conference tournament game since 1995 to stay alive, but fell to regular-season champion and host LIU Brooklyn in its second elimination game of the day.

Women’s college tennis: Fourteenth-ranked Johns Hopkins opened NCAA tournament play with a 5-0 win over Grove City on Friday afternoon.

Men’s college tennis: 24th-ranked Johns Hopkins cruised to a 5-0 win over Washington & Jefferson on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.