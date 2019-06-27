10-race card featured at Laurel Friday; Loyola's Kristen Yanchoris nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race program Friday, featuring a carryover jackpot of $19,400.22 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6. First race post time is 1:10 p.m.

The carryover jackpot is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 60 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 40 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10. The sequence features four races over Laurel’s turf course which attracted a total of 44 horses, an average of 11 starters per race, including a 5 ½-furlong sprint for 2-year-old maidens in Race 6. Race 9 is a $45,000 second-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up going one mile on the main track.

Racing moves to a Thursday through Sunday schedule starting July 4 for the remainder of Laurel’s 43-day summer meet.

Women’s college lacrosse: Lacrosse player Kristen Yanchoris, a member of the Loyola Maryland Class of 2019, has been named a nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes gradating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. One of a record 585 female collegiate student-athletes honored this year, Yanchoris is one of 37 women’s lacrosse players across all three NCAA Divisions to be nominated and one of just 12 from NCAA Division I. The average grade-point average of the nominees in 3.71.

Yanchoris, the first women’s lacrosse player in Patriot League history to earn four-straight all-conference honors and three-consecutive Academic All-Patriot League accolades, helped Loyola to four-straight undefeated Patriot League Regular-Season Championships and two Patriot League titles throughout her career. She was also twice named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s lacrosse.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

Golf: Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore’s Classic Five, will continue its Classic Five Golf Tournament Series on July 6 with the Baltimore Match Play Championship. The annual Tournament Series features three individual events. Upcoming Classic Five Tournament Series events include:

* Baltimore Match Play Championship – July 6-14; qualifying round at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on July 6; Rounds 1 & 2 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on July 7; Rounds 3 & 4 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on July 13o Finals at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on July 14

* Baltimore Amateur Championship – Aug. 10-11; Round 1 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on Aug. 10; Round 2 at Pine Ridge Golf Course on Aug. 11

Entries for the 2019 Baltimore Match Play Championship must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday. The entry fee for the 2019 Baltimore Match Play Championship is $90 per person, which includes greens fees and a cart for the entire event.

Golfers that want to play in the 2019 Baltimore Match Play Championship can register online, or find a hard copy registration form and more information about the tournament series at classic5golf.com.

Baseball: Orioles prospects Ryan Mountcastle and Keegan Akin have been selected to represent the Norfolk Tides in the Triple-A All-Star Game, held July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

Volleyball: The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is hosting camps July 11-14 on campus in Princess Anne. Registration is open for both overnight and extended day campers. Hawks head coach Trevor Callarman will lead the Nike camp that is managed by U.S. Sports Camps.

For more information, go to easternshorehawks.com.