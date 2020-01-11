The 74-year-old Smith was one of seven siblings growing up in Lone Star, S.C., helping tend to nearly 1,800 acres of soybeans, corn and livestock that comprised his father Dudley’s farm. He got an early introduction to racing from older brothers, John Edward, a jockey in the 1940s and 1950s who later turned to training, and Frank, nicknamed ‘Goree’ by their father.