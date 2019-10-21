>> The owners of Laurel Park stakes winner Miss J McKay, first to the wire in each of her three starts, will be pre-entered Wednesday in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1), to be run Friday, Nov. 1 at Santa Anita. Trainer Cal Lynch said Sidney Karmia’s Maxis Stable, Sol Kumin’s Madaket Stable and Marc and Joe Lore of Wonder Stables decided to pay the six-figure fee to supplement Miss J McKay, who was not originally nominated to the Breeders’ Cup. Miss J McKay was a dominant five-length winner of the $100,000 Anne Arundel County Stakes Sept. 28 over Laurel’s turf course. The five-furlong Juvenile Turf Sprint will be the Breeders’ Cup debut for the Laurel-based Lynch, a winner of 800 career races including the 2017 Withers (G3) and Jerome (G3) with El Areeb and 2013 General George (G3) at Laurel with Javerre.