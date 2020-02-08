High winds cause Laurel Park to cancel final four races

Laurel Park cancelled Races 5 through 8 Friday afternoon due to high winds with gusts reaching 40 mph.
Due to Laurel cancelling live racing, Friday’s Stronach 5 was also cancelled. The Maryland Jockey Club serves as host of the Stronach 5.
Live racing returns Saturday with a first race post of 12:25 p.m.
>> Grade 1-winning millionaire Spiced Perfection, second to win machine Late Night Pow Wow a year ago, returns among 22 older fillies and mares nominated to the 68th running of the $250,000 Runhappy Barbara Fritchie next Saturday at Laurel Park.
The Barbara Fritchie and 44th renewal of the $250,000 General George (G3) for older horses, both at 7 furlongs, highlight a Winter Carnival program that features five stakes worth $800,000 in purses along with ice sculptures, ice carving demonstration, $2,500 ice wall, kids’ crafts and face painting, stakes buffet and Maryland Jockey Club hat giveaway.
Also on the Feb. 15 program are a trio of $100,000 stakes — the 1-mile Miracle Wood for 3-year-olds and 7-furlong Wide Country for 3-year-old fillies, and the John B. Campbell at about 1 1/16 miles for 4-year-olds and up.
Winter Carnival weekend also includes a Sip n’ Paint Valentine’s Date Night Friday and wraps up with a special Presidents Day holiday program Feb. 17.
Men’s college lacrosse: Loyola Maryland-transfer Chase Scanlan scored a game-high seven goals to lead No. 5 Syracuse (1-0) to a 21-14 win over visiting Colgate (0-2). The Orange started the second quarter with a 5-0 run.
Women’s college lacrosse: Lehigh scored 11 of the final 13 goals to erase any doubt in a dominant 16-5 victory over visiting Iona on Friday night. Gabby Schneider led the Mountain Hawks with two goals and three assists.
Women’s college hockey: Stevenson sophomore Nikki Kendrick netted a goal for the fourth straight game but a third period power play goal lifted Manhattanville over the Mustangs, 3-2, in a United Collegiate Hockey Conference contest Friday afternoon at Reisterstown Sportsplex.