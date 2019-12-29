Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question and answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus. Total cost is $160, with lunch also provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com.