Monday Morning Qb, three weeks after a fever cost him a chance at making his stakes debut for Cash is King and LC Racing , returned to Laurel Park in full health and rebounded with a 3/4-length score in Saturday’s $100,000 Heft Stakes.
The Heft for 2-year-olds and $100,000 Gin Talking for 2-year-old fillies, both contested at 7 furlongs, were among five stakes worth $500,000 in purses on a nine-race Christmastide Day program that closed out Maryland’s 2019 stakes schedule.
It was just the third career start and first in a stakes for Monday Morning Qb ($6.20), the program favorite for the Maryland Juvenile Futurity Dec. 7 who was scratched the morning of the race. With Jorge Vargas Jr. up for trainer Robert E. ‘Butch’ Reid, the juvenile son of Imagining completed the distance in 1:23.46 over a fast main tr
>> Country Life Farm’s Bella Aurora, twice stakes-placed sprinting on the turf this fall, won her second straight start since switching to the turf with a professional 1 ½-length victory in the $100,000 Gin Talking.
Trained by Mike Trombetta, Bella Aurora ($9.80) ran 7 furlongs in 1:24.24 under jockey Julian Pimentel, who has been aboard for all three of her lifetime wins from six starts, including a maiden triumph over Laurel’s world-class turf course Aug. 16.
>> Jockey Trevor McCarthy celebrated Saturday’s Christmastide Day program with five wins, including three of five stakes, and effectively clinched the fall meet riding title.
McCarthy won Race 2 aboard Let’s Play Nine ($3.60), the first of two wins on the day for trainer Mike Trombetta. One race later, McCarthy led 1-2 favorite Threefiveindia ($3) to victory in the Dave’s Friend, the first of five $100,000 stakes on the nine-race card.
Women’s soccer: Loyola Maryland will hold an ID Camp for eighth through 12th graders inside the Lugano Field Air Dome at Ridley Athletic Complex on Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The day will consist of two training sessions with the Loyola women’s soccer staff, as well as a question and answer session with the coaches and/or players, and a tour of Ridley Athletic Complex and Loyola’s main Evergreen Campus. Total cost is $160, with lunch also provided. To register, go to Loyola women’s soccer camp at loyolagreyhounds.com.
Outdoors: “Walleye” Pete Dahlberg of Four Season’s Guide Service will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Sportsfishing Group’s meeting Jan. 13. PSG meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Food and beverages are available and children will receive a free ice cream. A free door prize will be awarded to adults and children. Fishing tackle raffle tickets and a 50/50 drawing will be held after the discussion by Dahlberg on a review of his 2019 fishing season and what he is planning to do in the 2020 season that will last for about 45 minutes.
For more information, go to pasadenasportfishing.com or walleyepete.com.
Softball: Stevenson will host a prospect and skills clinic at Coppermine Sports Center on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Led by head coach Julia Culotta, the clinic is open to girls in grades seven to 12. The cost is $100 per athlete. The all-skills clinic will cover pitching, cathcing, offensive, and defensive techniques. The clinic will conclude with scrimmage games in the turf complex at Coppermine Sports Center.Contact Julia Culotta at jculotta@stevenson.edu or 410-937-1669.