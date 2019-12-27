Laurel Park will serve up five stakes worth $500,000 in purses as well as various holiday festivities as part of Saturday’s nine-race Christmastide Day program.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a first-race post time of 12:25 p.m.
Stakes action begins in Race 3 with the $100,000 Dave’s Friend for 3-year-olds and up going 6 furlongs, featuring two-time graded turf winner Isotherm and Home Run Maker, a stakes winner at Laurel making his first start since June.
The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a carryover jackpot of $6,259.80 for its sequence which begins in Race 4 and includes the remaining stakes – the $100,000 Gin Talking for 2-year-old fillies in Race 5, $100,000 Native Dancer for 3-year-olds and up in Race 6, $100,000 Heft for 2-year-olds in Race 7 and $100,000 Willa On the Move for fillies and mares 3 and older in Race 8.
>> Apprentice Victor Rosales posted a riding double Friday aboard Rock the Comet ($31.80) in Race 4 and Swing Step ($8.60) in Race 9.
>> I Was Looking Up, a $425,000 daughter of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker, forged a short lead at the top of the stretch and powered through the lane for a 2 ¼-length maiden triumph Friday at Laurel Park. The $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies was the fourth career start and second at Laurel following her Sept. 27 debut for I Was Looking Up ($7.20), owned by Paula Haughey’s PTK LLC. The winning time was 1:40.29 for 1 mile over a fast main track.
Women’s college basketball: No. 11 Maryland will return home to open Big Ten play Saturday with a prime-time matchup vs. No. 23 Michigan. The Terps (9-2) and the Wolverines (9-2) will tip off at 8 p.m. at the XFINITY Center.
The Terps-Wolverines game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
National Hockey League: The Washington Capitals recalled defenseman Christian Djoos from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
This season with Hershey, Djoos, 25, has recorded three goals and 15 assists in 25 games and is tied for 10th among AHL defensemen in assists. The 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman played in 45 games with the Capitals last season, recording with a goal and nine assists.
National Women’s Soccer League: U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski named Washington Spirit players Mallory Pugh, Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan to the 28-player roster for the USA’s January training camp in Tampa, Fla., from Janu. 5-15. Following the camp, Andonovski will name the 20-player roster for Olympic Qualifying.