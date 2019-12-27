>> I Was Looking Up, a $425,000 daughter of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker, forged a short lead at the top of the stretch and powered through the lane for a 2 ¼-length maiden triumph Friday at Laurel Park. The $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies was the fourth career start and second at Laurel following her Sept. 27 debut for I Was Looking Up ($7.20), owned by Paula Haughey’s PTK LLC. The winning time was 1:40.29 for 1 mile over a fast main track.