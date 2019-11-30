Honest Mischief, blocked in traffic at the head of the stretch, found room late to run down leader Chilly in Charge and earn his first career stakes victory for Juddmonte Farms Inc. in Saturday’s $100,000 Force the Pass City of Laurel at Laurel Park.
The 7-furlong City of Laurel for 3-year-olds was the first of four stakes worth $400,000 in purses on the program and served as a win-and-in qualifier for the $300,000 Malibu (G1) on Dec. 26 at Santa Anita.
>> Howling Pigeon Farms, Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable and Madaket Stables’ Needs Supervision, who began her season with a stakes victory in January, returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since with a dominant 3 ¼-length triumph in the $100,000 Imagining Safely Kept.
>> Dennis A. Drazin’s multiple Grade 3-winning millionaire Sunny Ridge got a ground-saving trip under jockey Trevor McCarthy and split horse in deep stretch to capture the $100,000 Richard W. Small Stakes by three-quarters of a length at Laurel Park. The 1 1/8-mile Small for 3-year-olds and up and $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go for fillies and mares 3 and older going about 1 1/16 miles were among four stakes worth $400,000 in purses on the nine-race program.
>> Barlar LLC homebred Vault, racing for the first time outside of her native Pennsylvania, extended her win streak to three races with a popular 3 ½-length triumph in the $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go. The win was the fifth from 13 starts and fourth against older horses for Vault ($4.60), based at Penn National with trainer Bernie Houghton. Under regular rider Julio Hernandez, they hit the wire in 1:44.06.
College football: Mike-Ryan Mofor had an 8-yard touchdown run with 13:24 left in the first half to break the third tie of the game and host Salisbury (11-0) never trailed again, winning 62-41 over Union (11-1) in the NCAA Division III second round. Mofor finished with 20 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Men’s college hockey: Stevenson (6-0-1) scored four goals in the third period and erased a pair of deficits as the Mustangs posted a 6-5 non-conference victory over the 2018 Division III national champions, St. Norbert, on Friday evening at Reisterstown Sportsplex. Christian Ripley and Chris Lee both finished with two goals and one assist for the Mustangs.
On Saturday, Stevenson freshman Austin Master netted his first career goal while senior Dominic Brenza dished out a program record four assists as the Mustangs posted a 6-1 non-conference victory over Lawrence.
Women’s college hockey: Stevenson junior Annika Carlander recorded a career-high 45 saves, including 20 in the first period, as the Mustangs advanced to the 13th Annual Codfish Bowl championship game in a shootout over Bowdoin. The teams finished in a 1-1 overtime tie.