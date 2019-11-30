>> Barlar LLC homebred Vault, racing for the first time outside of her native Pennsylvania, extended her win streak to three races with a popular 3 ½-length triumph in the $100,000 Thirty Eight Go Go. The win was the fifth from 13 starts and fourth against older horses for Vault ($4.60), based at Penn National with trainer Bernie Houghton. Under regular rider Julio Hernandez, they hit the wire in 1:44.06.