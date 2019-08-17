My Sistersledge rolls to victory at Laurel Park

My Sistersledge continued her march toward a three-peat in the Maryland Million Ladies with a half-length triumph in Saturday’s $75,000 All Brandy Stakes at Laurel Park.
The 1 1/16-mile All Brandy for fillies and mares 3 and up on Laurel’s world-class turf course was the second of four stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $300,000 in purses on a 12-race Maryland Pride Day program.
Ridden by Julian Pimentel for trainer Mike Trombetta and owned by John and Cheryl Banner, My Sistersledge ($4.20) earned her sixth win in 10 career tries on the grass at Laurel, hitting the wire in 1:41.81 over a firm Dahlia turf course.
Bred by John Manfuso Sr., former owner of the Maryland Jockey Club, All Brandy was named Maryland’s champion 3-year-old filly of 1962 who would go on to win three stakes in 1963 including the Barbara Fritchie Handicap. All Brandy was also the granddam of Maryland’s 1981 champion 2-year-old colt A Magic Spray.
English Minister, less than two weeks removed from a track-record performance, reeled in long shot pacesetter Taxable Goods through the stretch and got up by a neck at the wire to capture Saturday’s $75,000 Find Stakes at Laurel.
Jockey Julian Pimentel put an exclamation point on his four-win afternoon by guiding favored Introduced to a half-length victory in Saturday’s $75,000 Miss Disco Stakes at Laurel.
WNBA: On Friday in Minnesota, with an 86-79 win over the Lynx that also served as their fifth consecutive victory, the Washington Mystics (19-7) became the first team in the WNBA to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
With that bit of business out of the way and the Mystics preparing for the last eight games of the regular season, starting with a 3 p.m. home matchup Sunday against Indiana (9-16), their true aim of clinching the postseason’s top seed remains the same. They’re a game ahead of second-place Connecticut.
— Ava Wallace, The Washington Post