Digest (April 27): Alwaysmining on pace for Preakness; Senior Senator wins Hunt Cup

Runnymede Racing’s multiple stakes winner Alwaysmining resumed training this week and continues to progress toward his graded-stakes debut in the 144th Preakness Stakes (G1) on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course.

Maryland-bred Alwaysmining earned an automatic berth in the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown by his runaway victory in the Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park. The Tesio was his sixth consecutive victory, and fifth straight in a stakes.

“He came out of the race great, honestly,” trainer Kelly Rubley said after Frazza Cassimeris Racing’s 7-year-old gelding To Blave finished second at 10-1 in Laurel’s fourth race Saturday. “He’s been back galloping this week. He’s galloping nice and relaxed and very happy with himself.”

Rubley, based at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton, said Alwaysmining will have at least one work there prior to the 1 3/16-mile Preakness. “He’ll breeze next weekend, and we’ll take it from there,” Rubley said.

Rubley will watch the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1) to see which horses may be Preakness-bound. Win Win Win, also based at Fair Hill with trainer Mike Trombetta, is among the Derby contenders.

Steeplechase racing: Senior Senator continued his dominance of the Maryland timber racing scene, capturing the 123rd running of the Hunt Cup in Glyndon on Saturday. It was Senior Senator’s third Hunt Cup victory for owner Irvin L. “Skip” Crawford. Jockey Eric Poretz rode the 8-year-old to victory.

Men’s college tennis: Morgan State made history on Saturday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center, defeating perennial power South Carolina State, 4-2, to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship. It marked the Bears’ first MEAC title in men’s tennis. Morgan State earned the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, the field for which will be unveiled on NCAA.com on Monday at 6 p.m.

Women’s lacrosse: Maryland whad a nation-best five players selected in the 2019 Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Collegiate Draft on Thursday night. Erica Evans and Jen Giles were selected fifth and sixth overall by the Pride, Julia Braig was picked 18th overall by the Command, Megan Taylor was the 21st pick by the Fight and Steele was selected 25th overall, joining Evans and Giles on the Pride. Evans and Giles were the first and second midfielders selected in the draft, Taylor was the only goalkeeper selected and Braig was the second defender off the board.

The WPLL is comprised of five teams, the WPLL Brave, WPLL Command, WPLL Fight, WPLL Fire and the WPLL Pride, and will play over five dates along the east coast this summer.

Loyola Maryland’s Lindsey Ehrhardt and Taylor VanThof also were among the 25 players drafted and Georgetown senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) was selected 17th overall by the Fire, coached by Georgetown’s Ricky Fried (UMBC).

-- From Sun staff and news services