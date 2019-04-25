Digest (April 25): Elkton-based Win Win Win arrives at Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby preparations

Live Oak Plantation’s record-setting homebred stakes winner Win Win Win arrived early Thursday morning at Churchill Downs following an 11-hour van ride from his base at the Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton. Mike Trombetta, leading trainer at Laurel Park’s current spring meet, said during training hours Thursday that his Kentucky Derby (G1) contender had an uneventful trip to Kentucky.

“He left at 6 o’clock last night,” Trombetta said. “They said the trip went well. He was there by 5 o’clock this morning. It was straight on through.”

Trombetta said he shipped another of his horses to Kentucky to train with Win Win Win at Churchill where he’ll breeze this weekend with Laurel jockey Julian Pimentel, who owns three wins and a second in four tries on the Hat Trick colt and will ride back in the Derby.

Trombetta, who had four horses entered on Thursday’s nine-race program at Laurel, will leave for Kentucky on Friday. Win Win Win will be his second Derby starter; Sweetnorthernsaint was seventh as the post-time favorite in 2006.

Win Win Win made his first three career starts at Laurel, breaking his maiden at first asking and taking an optional claiming allowance second time out before running second behind Preakness (G1)-bound Alwaysmining in the Heft Stakes to cap his juvenile season.

More horse racing: Laurel Park jockeys used new, cushioned riding crops for the first time as a group during Thursday’s program to positive reviews. The 360 GT (gentle touch) crop was designed by retired Hall of Fame jockey Ramon Dominguez and put into use courtesy of the Maryland Jockey Club, who purchased the first batch of 50 for its riders. “So far, everything is good. We’ve had no complaints,” six-time Maryland meet champion Sheldon Russell said. Russell captured Thursday’s opener with Mary Boskin homebred Brooks Robinson ($8.40), named for the Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame third baseman. The new crop has a larger, cushioned padding at the end designed to have less impact on horses. Some Laurel riders began experimenting with it during a special Easter Monday program.

Women’s college lacrosse: Nicole Victory scored a game-high four goals, including the eventual game-winner, as No. 15 Navy (14-3, 8-1 Patriot League) won 13-12 over host Boston University (11-6, 6-3). Victory scored her fourth goal for a 13-11 Navy lead with 3:38 remaining.

Women’s college golf: The Maryland women's golf team earned a bid to the NCAA Auburn Regional, its first NCAA Regional bid as a team since 2012. The Terps received a 13-seed in the Auburn region and will be playing at the Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika, Ala. The Regional will be take place May 6–8 to determine who advances to the championship field. The national championships will be May 17-22 at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. hosted by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

-- From Sun staff and news services