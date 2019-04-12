Digest (April 12): Jockey Trevor McCarthy rides five winners in nine races at Laurel Park

Trevor McCarthy, Maryland’s leading rider in 2014 and 2016 and coming off back-to-back meet championships, coasted home an 8 ½-length winner in the ninth-race finale aboard 3-to-5 favorite True to Jeanine to complete a five-win afternoon Friday at Laurel Park.

Midwest Thoroughbreds’ True to Jeanine ($3.40), a 3-year-old filly making just her second career start and first since Dec. 22, ran 6 furlongs in 1:12.81 over a main track rated good to capture the $22,000 maiden claimer for fillies and mares 3 and up.

The 24-year-old McCarthy returned to the Maryland circuit last fall after moving his tack to New York to begin 2018, and captured Laurel’s fall meet title with 45 wins. He followed up with 53 wins to take Laurel’s winter 2019 stand, and leads all riders at the spring meet with eight wins from 19 mounts.

McCarthy’s first win Friday came aboard Maynooth ($3) in Race 2, before he swept the final four races on the card with Tbtwelve ($10.80) in Race 6, Moon Virginia ($18.20) in Race 7 and Cover Photo ($9.20) in Race 8 prior to True to Jeanine’s triumph.

Women’s college lacrosse: No. 2 Maryland (15-0, 5-0 B1G) fought back and battled the weather and a mid-game venue change to defeat No. 5 Northwestern 17-13 and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for the fifth year in a row on Friday night. Maryland came back from two three goal deficits, first at 3-0 and then 7-4. Senior Caroline Steele (Severn) led Maryland offensively with five goals and one assist while graduate student Erica Evans scored four goals in the effort.

Football: The Kansas City Chiefs say former tight end Walter White has died. White, a standout at Maryland, was 67. The team said White's family said he died Wednesday of complications from pancreatic cancer.

-- From Sun staff and news services