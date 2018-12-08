Digest (Dec. 8): Alwaysmining prevails in Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park

Runnymede Racing's Alwaysmining went straight to the front under jockey Daniel Centeno and never looked to register his first stakes victory with another impressive front-running performance in Saturday's $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park . The 37th running of the Juvenile Futurity for 2-year-olds and the 33rd renewal of the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship for 2-year-old fillies were the first two of three stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses on the nine-race program, joined by the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial for 3-year-olds and up. Making his third start since being transferred to Fair Hill-based trainer Kelly Rubley, Alwaysmining ($8.80) ran 7 furlongs in 1:21.91 over a fast main track to earn his second straight gate-to-wire triumph following a 10-length optional claiming romp in the slop Oct. 27, also at Laurel. ... Make Family First Stable's Money Fromheaven, making her eighth career start but first in a stakes, came with a steady drive on the far outside and outran 9-5 favorite No Mo Lady to the wire to spring a 23-1 upset in the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship. Ridden by Victor Carrasco for trainer Hamilton Smith, whose Scrap Copper was beaten as the favorite in the Maryland Juvenile Futurity one race earlier, Money Fromheaven ($49.80) won for the second straight time after needing seven starts to break her maiden. The winning time for 7 furlongs was 1:24.18. ... Hillside Equestrian Meadows' Laki, racing for the first time since his runner-up effort in the Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3) on Sept. 22, put away 4-5 favorite Lewisfield in mid-stretch and had enough left to turn back Rockinn On Bye by a half-length to win the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial. It was the third career stakes win and second in three starts for the 5-year-old gelding Laki ($6.20), whose final time of 1:07.99 nearly broke Laurel's track record of 1:07.95 for 6 furlongs set by multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Richter Scale July 15, 2000.

colleges

Stevenson, J. Hopkins roll to men's basketball victories

The Stevenson University men's basketball team wiped out a 12-point deficit with 3:06 remaining in regulation and Sean Mayberry hit the go-ahead jumper with 16.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Mustangs to their seventh straight win, a 96-95 triumph over Albright in MAC Commonwealth play Saturday afternoon at Owings Mills Gymnasium. Mark Terrell led Stevenson (7-1, 3-0 MAC Commonwealth) with 17 points. ...Johns Hopkins (8-2, 5-0 Centennial Conference) held off visiting Dickinson, 65-58, to head into the holiday break with a six-game win streak. Daniel Vila led the Blue Jays with 14 points.

More men's college basketball: Host Washington College (5-6) picked up its first Centennial Conference victory of the season with a 59-54 defeat of Haverford as Dallas Marshall led the way with 12 points and three blocks. ... Aaron Washington led the Green Terror with 21 points as McDaniel (3-5) defeated Franklin & Marshall, 62-58. ... Hood dropped a home Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth matchup with Widener Pride, 88-61. Michael Riley led the Blazers with 16 points. ... Coppin State 's Cedric Council was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Council averaged 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals while also averaging 6.5 points per game.

College wrestling: Navy (1-1) won eight of the 10 bouts en route to a 31-6 victory over Maryland (0-2) Friday evening in College Park. The Midshipmen have now won seven in a row against the Terps, including each of the last four wrestled in College Park.

College track and field: Salisbury's Shea McCloskey and Jeffrey McInnis were both honored as performers of the week by the Capital Athletic Conference. ... Coppin State's Joseph Amoah was named the MEAC Men's Track & Field Athlete of the Week.

— From Sun staff and news services