Digest (Dec. 6): Stakes-winning clash set for Saturday's Laurel Park feature

Kathleen Willier's Scrap Copper, winner of the James F. Lewis III Stakes last month, and Tremont Stakes winner Our Braintrust, undefeated but unraced since early June, will meet up for the first time on their home track in Saturday's $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity at Laurel Park . The 37th running of the Juvenile Futurity for 2-year-olds and the 33rd renewal of the $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship for 2-year-old fillies, both at seven furlongs, are among three stakes for Maryland-bred/sired horses worth $275,000 in purses on the nine-race program. Also on tap is the $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial for 3-year-olds and up at six furlongs, where Grade 3-placed Laki makes his return in a field that includes fellow multiple stakes winners Lewisfield, Greatbullsoffire and Talk Show Man. First race post time is 12:30 p.m.

Holiday events: Fans can have breakfast with Santa, get a free 2019 Maryland Jockey Club calendar and have a chance to choose from gifts valued at more than $10,000 while enjoying a live nine-race program Saturday at Laurel Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. From 9:30 a.m. to noon, a breakfast buffet will be served in the sports bar on the second-floor clubhouse at a cost of $19 for adults and $11 for kids age 5-11, while kids 4 and under eat free. Santa will be there to take pictures, and fans are asked to bring their own cameras. For reservations, call 301-725-0770. Fans in attendance will be selected throughout the day to choose a wrapped package from under Laurel's Giving Tree, which will have gifts including flat screen TVs, iPads, game systems and more.

Baltimore courses hostingwinter scramble events

Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation, also known as Baltimore's Classic Five, will host a series of scramble golf outings this winter, beginning with the Frostbite Scramble on Dec. 15 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course. The Frostbite Scramble will be an 18-hole, four-person team scramble event featuring a 9 a.m. shotgun start. In scramble format, all players tee off and then choose to play their next shots from the location of the team's best shot. Registration for the Frostbite Scramble outing is open and space is limited to the first 30 teams. A $240 per team price includes green fees, carts, breakfast, lunch and prizes. If golfers want to sign up as a single or twosome, contact the Mount Pleasant Pro Shop 410-254-5100. All singles and twosomes will be grouped into foursomes by the Mount Pleasant Golf Course staff. Four scramble golf outings are planned this winter at BMGC courses, including three outings in the New Year. The other events are: Chilly Willy Scramble on Jan. 12 at Pine Ridge Golf Course; Jack Frost Scramble on Feb. 9 at Pine Ridge Golf Course; and Superintendent's Revenge Scramble on March 2 at Mount Pleasant Golf Course. To register online or for more information, go to www.classic5golf.com.

Varsity soccer: Three area soccer standouts — McDonogh's Mason Christian and Calvert Hall's Ben Bender and McDonogh's Lilly McCarthy — were named to the Allstate All-America Team, a new program that recognizes the nation's top junior soccer stars.

College football: Johns Hopkins defensive coordinator Mickey Rehring was named the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year.

Women's college basketball: Juliette Lawless scored 17 points to lead visiting Mount St. Mary's (5-3) to a 65-52 victory over UMBC (6-4). The Mount led 44-20 in the first half. Other double-digit scorers for Mount St. Mary's included: Daly Sullivan (14), Rebecca Lee (14) and Jatarrikah Settle (11).

