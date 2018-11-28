Digest (Nov. 28): Charity toy drive planned by Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park

The Maryland Jockey Club will reward generous-minded fans as part of its 'Give a Gift, Get a Gift' program Saturday at Laurel Park . Everyone that drops off a new, unwrapped toy or makes a cash donation at the gift exchange table will receive a special gift from the MJC. All proceeds will benefit the Maryland Horsemen's Assistance Foundation. Fans are asked not to bring stuffed animals. Laurel will open its doors at 11 a.m. and the exchange will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the grandstand entrance. Laurel will host a full card of live racing Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Live racing returns to Laurel with a nine-race program today, starting at 12:30 p.m. and offering carryovers of $5,225.08 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9). Laurel will have a special noon post on Friday to accommodate a 10-race program whose final three races (Races 8-10) will be part of the weekly national $1 Stronach 5 wager. This week's Stronach 5, which includes Races 2 and 3 from Golden Gate Fields, features a carryover of $88,149.41 from Nov. 23.

Et Cetera

O's add right-hander Lucason minor league contract

The Orioles added right-hander Josh Lucas on a minor league contract for 2019, the team announced, possibly adding another piece to a bullpen full of players trying to establish themselves in the big leagues. Lucas, 28, spent 2018 with the Oakland Athletics , primarily at their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. For the Sounds, he had a 2.56 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP in 382/3 innings, though he allowed 10 earned runs in 141/3 innings at the major league level. His major league debut came in 2017 with the St. Louis Cardinals , who drafted him in the 21st round in 2010, back when new Orioles general manager Mike Elias and assistant general manager Sig Mejdal were heavily involved in the Cardinals' drafts.

— Jon Meoli

Pro basketball: The Washington Wizards assigned recently acquired forward Okaro White to the Capital City Go-Go, the team's NBA G League affiliate. White appeared in 23 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2016-17, averaging 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and was selected as a Western Conference All-Star. White appeared in six games with the Miami Heat last season prior to suffering a broken left foot. He was signed to a contract with the Wizards last week and has appeared in one game with the team.

Men's pro soccer: D.C. United exercised the contract options of Luciano Acosta and Jalen Robinson. United did not exercise the options of Yamil Asad, Nick DeLeon, Vytautas Andriuškevi?ius, Kevin Ellis, Ian Harkes, Jared Jeffrey, Dane Kelly, Bruno Miranda and Kofi Opare.

— From Sun staff and news services