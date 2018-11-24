Digest (Nov. 24): Late Night Pow Wow wins Laurel Park feature

Late Night Pow Wow, owned by Breeze Easy LLC and racing for the first time outside her native West Virginia, swept to the lead on the far outside and outran fellow graded-stakes winner Ms Locust Point to the wire to capture the $100,000 Willa On the Move on a rainy Saturday at Laurel Park . The seventh running of the Willa On the Move for fillies and mares 3 and up was part of a nine-race program. With regular rider Fredy Peltroche aboard for trainer Javier Contreras, Late Night Pow Wow ($9.60) went 6 furlongs in 1:10.53 over a main track rated good for her seventh consecutive victory and ninth in 10 career starts. It was five lengths back to Barbara Fritchie (G2) winner Ms Locust Point, making her first start since June 30, in second, a neck ahead of Moonlit Song. They were followed under the line by multiple stakes winners Shimmering Aspen and Liz's Cable Girl, who had a four-race win streak snapped, Everlasting Secret and Discreet Deceit. Scratched were She's Achance Too, Zipper's Hero, Bath And Tennis and multiple stakes winner Crabcakes, who trainer Bernie Houghton said would come back in the $75,000 Politely on Dec. 29 at Laurel. Late Night Pow Wow had raced exclusively at her home base of Charles Town prior to Saturday. , entering the Willa On the Move off three straight stakes wins highlighted by the Charles Town Oaks (G3) on Sept. 22. She had a sharp half-mile work in 47 seconds over Laurel's main track Tuesday.

More Laurel Park: Richard Golden's Victory Rally, facing stakes competition for the first time, rode the rail under jockey Jorge Vargas Jr. to splash home a gutsy neck winner over Another Broad in the $75,000 Geisha. It was the second straight win for Michael Matz-trained Victory Rally ($13.80), both under Vargas, and fourth in nine tries at Laurel. The winning time was 1:38.08 for 1 mile over a sloppy main track. Sent off at 5-1, Victory Rally had a similar trip to her previous effort Nov. 3 where she saved ground early before opening up for a 6 ¼-length allowance romp. She tracked in fourth as 35-1 long shot Wowwhatabrat sailed through fractions of 23.95 and 47.02 seconds, having plenty of room to scoot up the rail as the pacesetter retreated straightening for home and hold off Another Broad through the stretch.

Jackpot: There will be a jackpot carryover of $4,363.96 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 for today's nine-race program that begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets with five of six winners Saturday returned $98.28. Today's opener will offer a $1 Super Hi-5 carryover of $525.89.

Et Cetera

Terrell guides Stevensonto third straight triumph

Junior Mark Terrell led Stevenson in scoring for the third straight game with 26 points as the Mustangs jumped to a big lead against Penn State Berks en route to an 87-74 non-conference men's basketball victory Saturday afternoon at Owings Mills Gymnasium. The Mustangs (3-1) won their third straight.

College volleyball: Behind a career-best 31 kills from sophomore outside hitter Erika Pritchard, Maryland battled to a five-set victory at Iowa (25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 16-25, 16-14) on Friday night. The Terps stand at 18-13, tying the amount of wins they had last year and moving to 9-11 in the Big Ten, expanding on Maryland's most wins ever in the conference. This was also Maryland's ninth road win of the season, the most they've had in a year since 2005. Pritchard's 31 kills are the most by a Maryland player since at least 2010 and the second most by a Big Ten player in any match this season. Redshirt freshman middle blocker Katie Myers tied a career-best with 12 kills in the match. Sophomore setter Nicole Alford tallied 46 assists, freshman middle blocker Rainelle Jones led with six blocks and three Terps had double-digit digs, led by 23 from freshman libero Allegra Rivas.

Women's college cross country: Seven Johns Hopkins runners have earned Mideast All-Region honors. Felicia Koerner won the regional race for the second time in her career as a JHU runner has won the last five regional team titles. Koerner earned her third all-region honor, becoming the 10th Blue Jay to achieve the feat. Samantha Levy finished second to earn all-region honors for the first time in her career and Therese Olshanski and Kristin Meek both earned all-region for the second time in their careers with fifth and 15th-place finishes, respectively. Emily Stahl, Arielle Summitt and Ariel Keklak also earned all-region for the first time as they finished 12th, 22nd and 34th in the race.

— From Sun staff and news services