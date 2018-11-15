Digest (Nov. 15): Poor weather cancels Laurel Park card

An early arrival of winter forced the cancellation of Thursday's nine-race program at Laurel Park . Horses were at the gate for the first race when the decision was made to cancel racing because of deteriorating weather conditions from Winter Storm Avery. Early morning snow turned to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon with temperatures in the mid-30s and a wind chill in the mid-20s. The forecast called for a 100 percent chance of rain into today. "The weather turned worse as the day went on with the sleet and ice, and with the safety of our horses and horsemen in mind, we felt it was in everyone's best interests to cancel," Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Sal Sinatra said. All wagers from races 1 through 9 were refunded. Laurel will remain open for simulcasting, including its planned seven-race LARC simulcast from Monterrico, Peru which has a scheduled post time of 5 p.m. Live racing is scheduled to return to Laurel with a nine-race program today beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Friday's racing: Stronach Stable's millionaire homebred Something Awesome is entered to begin his comeback as the 7-5 program favorite in today's third race, an open $55,000 allowance for 3-year-olds and up at 7 furlongs on the main track. Unraced since finishing last as the favorite in the Pimlico Special (G3) on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course, 7-year-old Something Awesome will have his regular rider, Hall of Famer Edgar Prado, aboard from drew Post 3 in the field of six. Also entered are 2017 Iselin (G3) winner Just Call Kenny; multiple stakes winner and 125-pound topweight Sonny Inspired; Maryland Coalition Stakes winner Colonel Sharp; Irish Colonel, fourth in the May 19 Maryland Sprint (G3); and Glory Stars.

Saturday's racing: In addition to a program of nine live races, Laurel Park will host the seventh annual Brew & Bourbon Classic on Saturday. More than 60 different beers and spirits will be available for tasting from noon to 5 p.m., accompanied by DJ music and various food offerings. The event is limited to adults 21 and older. A Wagering 101 tent will be set up to assist fans in reading the program, placing wagers or answering general racing questions. To purchase tickets or for information, go to brewandbourbon.com. First race post time is 12:30 p.m.

Et Cetera

St. Frances guard Jonescommits to Chicago State

St. Frances senior guard Rajeir Jones committed to play basketball at Chicago State. Set to become a three-year starter, Jones averaged 10 points, four rebounds and two assists per game last season for the No. 1 Panthers. In addition to his balanced numbers, he brings strong defense and leadership to the floor. Last season, the Panthers (36-7) had the best regular-season record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League, winning the tournament title in the latter. Chicago State competes in the Western Athletic Conference. "Rajeir is a great two-way player who can play and guard multiple positions. He'll do very well in the WAC," St. Frances coach Nick Myles said. "He has been the glue that keeps us together at the Academy."

— Glenn Graham

Men's college basketball: Loyola Maryland coach Tavaras Hardy announced that Cam Spencer (Boys' Latin) and Santi Aldama (Spanish national U-18 team) have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Greyhounds' Class of 2023. Spencer, the brother of Loyola lacrosse star Pat Spencer, averaged 13.2 points, five rebounds and five assists per game as a junior.

College football: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award narrowed its watch list to five finalists — Will Grier, West Virginia; Drew Lock, Missouri; McKenzie Milton, UCF; Gardner Minshew II, Washington State; and Shea Patterson, Michigan. The award will be presented on Dec. 7 in Baltimore.

Women's college cross country: Johns Hopkins senior Felicia Koerner was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mideast Region Athlete of the Year for the second time of her career.

Women's college volleyball: Stevenson junior Katie Leftridge was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American.

Major Arena Soccer League: The Blast will hold postgame celebrations at Towson's Charles Village Pub at 19 West Pennsylvania Avenue this season. The Blast's home opener is Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at SECU Arena.

— From Sun staff and news services