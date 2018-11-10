Digest (Nov. 10): Majestic Dunhill roars to upset at Laurel Park

Majestic Dunhill, a sprint stakes winner on the grass this summer for R A Hill Stable, transferred his success to the main track with a last-to-first half-length upset in Saturday's $100,000 City of Laurel at Laurel Park . The City of Laurel for 3-year-olds and the $100,000 Safely Kept for 3-year-old fillies, both at 7 furlongs, were among five stakes worth $500,000 in purses on a 10-race Salute the Troops Day program. Ridden by Feargal Lynch for New York-based trainer George Weaver, Majestic Dunhill ($21) was racing for the first time on dirt. Naveed Chowhan's America's Tale, collared by favored Estilo Femenino in mid-stretch, responded when roused by jockey Trevor McCarthy and edged clear to a two-length victory in the $100,000 Safely Kept. The win was the first in stakes company for America's Tale ($9) and one of four on the afternoon for McCarthy, who also captured the $100,000 Smart Halo for 2-year-old fillies with Congrats Gal and the $100,000 James F. Lewis for 2-year-olds with Scrap Copper. Stronach Stables' Unbridled Juan sat a stalking trip before pouncing in the stretch and holding off a resurgent Dalmore to win the $100,000 Richard W. Small.

Et Cetera

Salisbury advances in NCAA DIII field hockey

The No. 6 Salisbury field hockey team earned a 1-0 overtime win in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday against No. 15 Washington & Jefferson. It took nearly 80 minutes, but the Sea Gulls (17-2) were able to crack Division III's top defense, as Washington & Jefferson (18-2) entered the day allowing just 0.27 goals per game. Jillian Hughes scored for the Sea Gulls, who play today in a third round game against Tufts, beginning at 1 p.m., at Sea Gull Stadium.

Maryland symposium: NFL Players' Association executive director DeMaurice Smith headlines the 13th annual Shirley Povich Symposium at the University of Maryland on Nov. 13. "Race in Sports: The Challenge Continues" starts at 7 p.m. in Orem Hall of the Samuel Riggs IV Alumni Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. No tickets are required. Joining Smith are Chelsea Janes (Nationals beat writer, The Washington Post), Tom McMillen '74 (president and chief executive officer, Lead1 Association), Kevin Merida (senior VP and editor-in-chief, ESPN 's The Undefeated, and member of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism's Board of Visitors) and Scott Van Pelt '16 (Sportscaster and Sports Talk Show Host, ESPN). Television host Maury Povich, son of the late Washington Post columnist Shirley Povich for whom the symposium is named, will moderate the panel.

Varsity soccer: McDonogh's Andrew Privett and Archbishop Curley's Anthony Dragisics — both standout senior midfielders — have been chosen to play in the High School Boys Soccer All-American Game, set for Dec. 1 in Orlando, Fla. Privett closed a fine four-year career on Sunday by leading the No. 2 Eagles past Loyola Blakefield to capture their second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship. The Penn State commit finished the season with 16 goals and 11 assists and was part of three championship teams. Dragisics, a Villanova commit, was a four-year starter with the MIAA A semifinalist Friars, leading the team with 17 goals and two assists this season. The players will play on the East squad in next month's showcase game.

CAPTION Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Women's college cross country: Johns Hopkins won its 11th consecutive NCAA Mideast Regional title on Saturday. The Blue Jays also produced the individual champion in senior Felicia Koerner.

— Glenn Graham

— From Sun staff and news services