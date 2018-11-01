Digest (Nov. 1): Tickets on sale for 2019 Preakness at Pimlico

Tickets to the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course are on sale. The Preakness Stakes (G1), the middle jewel of the Triple Crown , will be held May 18. The 95th Black-Eyed Susan (G2) will take place May 17, opening a weekend of entertainment and thoroughbred racing. Tickets to the 144th Preakness Stakes and Black-Eyed Susan Day are available now at preakness.com. Tickets range from $40 to $720 per person, including multi-day tickets, trackside views from the Grandstand and Apron and race-day luxury in the Preakness Village. "The Stronach Group is committed to the ongoing success of the Preakness and to modernizing the event experience for all of our guests," said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of The Stronach Group. "From horsemen to fans, the focus on experience is a key driver of our business and we look forward to treating all in attendance to an unforgettable weekend." InfieldFest will return for the 11th year and includes a full-day concert experience featuring top-tier performers.

Breeders' Cup : In addition to full cards of live racing, fans at Laurel Park will be able to watch and wager on all 14 Breeders' Cup races from Churchill Downs today and Saturday. First post Friday at Laurel is 12:30 p.m., with the inaugural $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint kicking off the Breeders' Cup action in Churchill's Race 5 at 3:21 p.m. Post time moves to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Laurel, and the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint — featuring Maryland stakes winners Chalon and Happy Like a Fool — begins the Breeders' Cup action in Churchill's Race 3 at noon. The $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) Saturday will be Churchill's 11th race with a post time of 5:44 p.m. Laurel's doors will open at 11 a.m. today and 10 a.m. on Saturday. General parking, admission and seating are free. On Saturday, a buffet will be available from noon to 5 p.m.

Dundalk's Banta selected as Ravens Coach of Week

Dundalk's Matt Banta was named the Ravens High School Football Coach of the Week on Thursday after leading the No. 13 Owls to an upset victory over previously undefeated Milford Mill, last year's state Class 3A finalist. Senior running back Ronnie Brown rushed for a season-high 264 yards and two touchdowns as Dundalk (8-1) built a 28-0 lead over the then-No. 7 Millers. "The kids put the work in all week and had a great understanding of the rushing scheme to be able to run the ball as effectively as we did," Banta said in a statement. "On the other side of the ball, Milford has a great rushing attack as well, and we knew we needed to take that away. Our kids take pride in stopping the run. With good film study and preparation last week, we were prepared for what we saw, and it clicked for us on game day." Broadneck's Rob Harris and Liberty's Larry Luthe earned Ravens Coach of the Week honors the past two weeks as their teams continue to be undefeated.

United's Rooney selected as MLS Player of Month

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month. During October, Rooney scored five goals over five matches, with D.C. compiling a 4-0-1 record and currently maintaining an active 10-game unbeaten streak. Rooney finished the regular season with 12 goals and seven assists in only 18 games started in his first MLS campaign.

Men's college basketball: Jalen Gibbs scored 23 points as Mount St. Mary's topped Hood College, 87-81, in an exhibition game at Knott Arena on Thursday night. ... George Mason, picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic 10, , held off a Johns Hopkins rally and defeated the Blue Jays, 60-50, in an exhibition game at EagleBank Arena. ... Chuck Champion, Andrew Kostecka and Brent Holcombe combined to shoot better than 77 percent from the field as Loyola Maryland posted an 88-69 exhibition victory over John Jay.

College volleyball: Notre Dame of Maryland (24-4) defeated Bryn Athyn in three sets to advance to Saturday's Colonial States Athletic Conference championship against visiting Keystone on Saturday at 5 p.m. Junior Mary Marquez (Eastern Tech) earned her carer 1,000th dig, finishing with 15 in the match. Sophomore Sarah Sweet (Howard) had 15 kills and junior Kayleigh Davis (Perry Hall) added 13. Junior Sara Few (Carroll Christian) added 24 assists and three aces.

College cross country: The Capital Athletic Conference selected four runners from Salisbury to the all-conference teams. On the men's side, senior Conner Masteran picked up first-team honors, while sophomore Mason Kimbell took second-team accolades. On the women's side, junior Ashley Mazer and freshman Catie Cambon were each named to the second team.

College field hockey: Hood's Jayden Barrick was named the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Second Team. The senior set school records for defensive saves in a season (26) and a career (52).

Women's college soccer: Hood's Elisa Botten was chosen as an honorable mention on the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth team. The senior had career-highs in goals, assists and points.

Women's lacrosse: Washington College named attacker Cecily Docktor and defender Madison Schutz (John Carroll) as team captains for the 2019 season.

