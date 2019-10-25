Ongoing work to fix a broken water pipe along the track apron forced Laurel Park to cancel Friday’s live 10-race program.
Repairs to the pipe, located near the outer rail of the main track, took longer than expected and require an extra day to complete. Management expects live racing to return with Saturday’s scheduled 10-race card.
First-race post time for Saturday’s live card is 12:25 p.m., with six races carded for Laurel’s course led by a $55,000 open allowance for 3-year-olds and up sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the Bowl Game layout in Race 7 featuring stakes winners Dubini, Fielder, Oldies But Goodies and Justaholic.
Boxing: Two-time world champion Gervonta Davis will be honored today by Baltimore and Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young with a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. A Fan Fest will follow immediately after the parade which will include a Q&A with Davis, giveaways and more. The parade starts at Pennsylvania and Presstman Street at 1:30 p.m. and concludes with a fanfest at 2:15 p.m. at 1901 Pennsylvania Ave., across from Upton Gym.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland sophomore Shakira Austin is one of 20 centers in the country named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list. Named after the three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top centers in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. For the full list, go to hoophallawards.com.
Men’s college basketball: Coppin State’s men’s basketball team will host its annual Suits & Sneakers Tipoff Breakfast Reception on Friday at Blackwall Hitch starting at 7:30 a.m. Eagles coach Juan Dixon, players and staff, as well other guest speakers will be in attendance. Tickets to the breakfast start at $12. Business casual attire is requested but don’t forget to wear your sneakers. RSVP is required by Monday. For tickets, go to http://igfn.us/form/9om0hg.