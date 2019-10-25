Men’s college basketball: Coppin State’s men’s basketball team will host its annual Suits & Sneakers Tipoff Breakfast Reception on Friday at Blackwall Hitch starting at 7:30 a.m. Eagles coach Juan Dixon, players and staff, as well other guest speakers will be in attendance. Tickets to the breakfast start at $12. Business casual attire is requested but don’t forget to wear your sneakers. RSVP is required by Monday. For tickets, go to http://igfn.us/form/9om0hg.